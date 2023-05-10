Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2023, 2R

Novak Djokovic will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open. The Serb won the Masters 1000 event last season by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The World No. 1 has had a terrific season so far, winning 17 out of 20 matches and securing two titles to his name. The Serb won the Adelaide International 1 after saving a championship point against Sebastian Korda in the final. He then clinched his tenth Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam crown by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash.

Djokovic then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships and reached the semifinals before losing to Daniil Medvedev. The Serb was unable to participate in Indian Wells and Miami because foreigners who weren't vaccinated against COVID-19 could not travel to the United States at the time.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion started his clay-court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters and reached the Round of 16 before losing 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti. He then competed at the Srpska Open and reached the quarterfinals before being beaten by eventual champion Dusan Lajovic.

The 35-year-old entered the Italian Open as the top seed and as a result, received a walkover to the second round.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Italian Open in Rome. The Serb has won the tournament six times throughout his career, including last season, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is the World No. 1's opponent in the second round of the Italian Open. The Argentine has won 15 out of 26 matches so far this season, reaching two finals in Santiago and Houston, losing to Nicolas Jarry and Frances Tiafoe respectively.

Etcheverry started the Italian Open with a 7-6(7), 6-3 win over Luca van Assche.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match schedule

The second-round match between Djokovic and Etcheverry will take place on May 12.

Date: May 12, 2023.

Time: TBD

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Etcheverry live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

