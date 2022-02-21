Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

The World No. 1 will be playing in his first match of the year. He was embroiled in a drawn-out visa controversy prior to the Australian Open and was eventually deported from the country, unable to defend his title in Melbourne. With so much focus on Djokovic's off-court issues over the last couple of months, he'll be eager to make his game the center of attention once more.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is competing at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships. It's an ATP 500 event and this year will mark its 30th edition. He's a five-time champion in Dubai, winning his most recent title in 2020.

The Serb's reign at the top of the rankings is also under threat this week. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who's competing at the Mexican Open, could ascend to the top of the rankings if he wins the title. If the Russian fails to do so, winning the title in Dubai or performing better than him would ensure Djokovic's stay at the top continues uninterrupted.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Australian Open.

The World No. 1 is set to clash with Lorenzo Musetti in what will be their second meeting. Djokovic won their only encounter at last year's Roland Garros. Musetti started off strong in that encounter, winning the first couple of sets. But Djokovic raised his level over the course of the match to stage a comeback, which unfortunately ended after the young Italian retired in the final set.

Musetti struggled at the start of the season, but seems to have found his groove recently. He has reached the quarterfinals of his last two tournaments and will look to play his best tennis against the 20-time Major champion.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

Djokovic will play the second match on Center Court in the evening session. Andy Murray will take to the court before him to kick off proceedings.

Match timing: Not before 8:30 pm local time, not before 4:30 pm GMT, not before 11:30 am EST, and not before 10:00 pm IST.

Date: 21 February, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

