Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 3rd Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the 2022 Italian Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Djokovic kicked off his quest for a sixth title here with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev in the second round. The Serb has played quite well over the past few weeks after a disappointing start to the clay season.

Since losing his opener at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic has reached the final at the Serbia Open and the semifinals of the Madrid Open, losing to Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. He's slowly gaining momentum and inching back to his best self, which bodes well for his upcoming title defense at Roland Garros.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing at the Italian Open in Rome, a Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour. The tournament has been one of the Serb's favorite hunting grounds. He has won five titles in the tournament and has finished runner-up on six occasions. He has never lost prior to the quarterfinals here.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic's next opponent is none other than his old foe Stan Wawrinka. While he leads 19-6 in the head-to-head, the Swiss has managed to defeat him at some of the biggest tournaments. Wawrinka famously upset the Serb in the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open finals.

Wawrinka is currently on the comeback trail following surgery last year. He won his first match since the 2021 Australian Open by defeating Reilly Opelka in the opening round of the Italian Open. The Swiss then won 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-4 against Laslo Djere in the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

Djokovic and Wawrinka's third-round encounter will be the fourth match on Center Court on Thursday, May 12.

Match timing: Approx 5:00 pm local time / 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST.

Date: 12 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan