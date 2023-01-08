Novak Djokovic's winning streak in Australia continues, equals Rafael Nadal's overall title tally

Novak Djokovic's love story with Australia continued on Sunday as he saved a match point to beat a spirited Sebastian Korda in the final of the Adelaide International 1. Djokovic won 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4, to pocket his 92nd tour title, taking him level with arch-rival Rafael Nadal's overall title tally.

Korda went toe-to-toe with the mighty Serb for three hours and nine minutes, but lacked the killer blow. He did have a match point at 6-5 up in the second set, but failed to convert as the 35-year-old showed why he still remains the best in the business both mentally as well as physically.

The World No. 5 excelled on his first serve, winning 85% of the points played on that shot. He conceded only 21 points on his delivery, which in a match of over three hours, was an astounding feat. The Serb finished the match by breaking the American's serve, winning four straight points from 15-40 down to clinch the victory.

As mentioned earlier, Djokovic equaled Nadal's title tally with this win. Both players will be looking to go one ahead in the forthcoming Australian Open, where the Spaniard is the defending champion.

As for all-time title tallies, the Serb and the Spaniard are currently behind Ivan Lendl (94 titles), Roger Federer (103 titles), and all-time leader Jimmy Connors (109 titles).

Novak Djokovic has not lost in Australia since 2018, and now holds a 34-match win streak in the island nation

The former World No. 1 in action against Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic's win over Sebastian Korda means that the Serb has now won 34 straight matches in Australia, spanning over three years. The Serb's last loss on these shores was back in 2018 when he fell to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Since that defeat, he has won five titles in Australia, including the Australian Open in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He also won the 2020 ATP Cup and now, the Adelaide International 1 in 2023.

Djokovic did not play a single match in Australia in 2022 as he was deported from the nation following his visa fiasco. He would likely have extended his tally last year given how unstoppable he becomes in this part of the world.

After beating Korda, the former World No. 1 is now the overwhelming favorite for the 2023 Australian Open given arch-rival Rafael Nadal is struggling for form, while Daniil Medvedev seems to have lost his cutting edge. The Serb knows that a title win at Melbourne Park will take him level with Nadal's all-time Grand Slam tally, and he will most certainly be eyeing that record.

