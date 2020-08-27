17-time Major winner Novak Djokovic is a much revered figure in the Balkan region of Europe, having received plenty of respect from fans and sportsmen in Serbia and its neighboring countries. Novak Djokovic's record-breaking spree is all the more remarkable because he comes from a country which has had little to no success at the top level of the sport before the Serbian star arrived.

Perhaps it is due to this very reason that the entire Balkans sports community feels represented by the Serb in all discourses; a part of that is his former coach Nikola Pilic who recently spoke to SportKlub about a young Djokovic.

Pilic has been a vocal supporter of Novak Djokovic and his bid to become the most distinguished player in the history of the game, also having previously remarked how the media treats Djokovic unfairly.

With laurels like a career-high ranking of World No.6 and a runner-up finish at 1976 French Open, Nikola Pilic had opened a tennis academy in Munich after his career ended - where the Croatian met a young Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic showed early signs of a true professional: Nikola Pilic

"When he came, Novak Djokovic knew neither service nor volley, but he had an immense desire to learn. I didn’t think he would be number one or number three, but I was sure he would become a true professional," Pilic said about Djokovic, who briefly trained at the Nikola Pilic Tennis Academy as an 11-year old.

Novak Djokovic would leave Pilic's academy a few years later to go back to his family in Belgrade. However, this was not the last time Nikola Pilic would be seeing his ward, as he worked with the Serb in 2010 again.

"He said his goal was to be best in the world, everyone laughed at him" - Nikola Pilic on Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and his former coach Nikola Pilic

Nikola Pilic was also the captain of Germany Davis Cup Team for 16 years, helping them win the Davis Cup title on three different occasions. The Croat would repeat this feat with Croatia in 2005, and five years later acted as an advisor to Novak Djokovic & Co. leading them to a triumph at 2010 Davis Cup.

He has carved out several professional champions in his academy, with the World No.1 happening to be the most prolific. Pilic recalled the halcyon days when he coached a raw Novak Djokovic as he said,

"Once when he was younger, he said that his goal was to be the best in the world. Everyone laughed at him, but I didn't. I can't say if I believed in that, but I let him dream because he had a reason for that."

Since then, Novak Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slams and spent 284 weeks as the top-ranked player in the world.