Novak Djokovic "sees himself" as a tennis coach in the future, jokes that "there would not be much work to do" if he were to become Medvedev's coach

Novak Djokovic recently expressed his desire to become a tennis coach once his playing career comes to an end. The World No. 1 believes knowledge can be a "curse" if not used for the betterment of others, which is why he envisions himself coaching in the future.

In a conversation with Serbian media after his Paris Masters triumph, Novak Djokovic was asked if he could see himself coaching Daniil Medvedev when the Russian is in his 30s.

In response, the Serb joked that he would not have much coaching to do in the first place as the Russian "is one of the best players in the world." Djokovic went on to reveal that he expects Medvedev to dominate the sport for "years to come".

Medvedev has steadily become Djokovic's biggest rival in recent years, having taken over the mantle from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In addition to beating the Serb in the US Open final, the World No. 2 also accounted for Djokovic in last year's ATP Finals and a couple of Masters 1000 events in 2019.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Russian has also firmly cemented himself as the best hardcourter on tour alongside Djokovic, which is probably what prompted the Serb to assert that Medvedev would not need much coaching.

“If I were to be his coach, there would not be much work to do,” Djokovic said, with a laugh. “Just kidding. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment. If he stays healthy, I expect him to be at the top for years to come and to win more Slams. There is no doubt about that.”

The World No. 1 further stressed that he loves tennis to the core in all its forms, not just when he is playing and winning. While Djokovic is not yet a licensed coach, he guides young players at his tennis academy in Belgrade from time to time - a fact he highlighted in his response.

“Yes, I see myself as a coach in the future,” Novak Djokovic said. “I truly love this sport. I do not love it only when I am winning; no, I love it when I am with my kids on the court, when I watch it live or on TV, and when I am trying to pass on my experience and knowledge to the upcoming players at Novak Tennis Centre, to which I am very committed."

Djokovic explained that he does not like the idea of letting knowledge go to waste. The 20-time Major champion asserted that he wants other players to gain an understanding of his methods, philosophy, and approach so that they too can forge a successful career.

“Knowledge can be a curse if you do not use it, what is the point then? I mean, sure, I benefit from it, but what am I going to do with it afterwards – to take it with me to the grave, to say 'yes, I was the best'?" Djokovic added. "No, I want others to have information about my career, my philosophy, approach, methodology of work etc.”

Djokovic revealed that one of his philosophies is to "pass on everything" that he has learned, which is why he loves the idea of becoming a coach.

“It is never too late, but it is never too early too,” Djokovic said. “For me, it is logical in life, to pass on everything I have learned and accomplished. I see myself in different roles in the future and I would be glad to develop myself as a coach as well“.

During the interaction with the press, Novak Djokovic also revealed how he plans to celebrate his sixth Paris Masters triumph. The Serb said he would enjoy some cake and music with his family.

“I will celebrate with my loved ones," Novak Djokovic said. "I have my wife and kids here, we are going to enjoy some cake, put on some music and celebrate a bit before moving on."

Djokovic believes that it is imperative for a tennis player to keep shifting their focus to the next challenge, which for him will be the ATP Finals in Turin.

Interestingly, the Serb asserted that he would not give too much thought to the records he broke at the Paris Masters, explaining how he prefers to leave that task to those keenly following the sport.

"As I have said numerous times, tennis is a sport in which you have to turn a new leaf momentarily, to focus on the next challenge," Novak Djokovic said. "There is not much to celebrate and to analyse the historic accomplishments. I leave that to others, although I am aware of them."

Djokovic said he does not plan to give himself too much of a breather following his Paris triumph, highlighting how he plays tennis by choice and not compulsion.

“I do not allow myself to relax too much," Djokovic continued. "Well, that sounded silly, of course I do relax, it is important, but I do not want to celebrate too much. It is my choice to play tennis, I do not feel any pressure from anybody to keep on playing, but I enjoy support to keep going and it means the world to me."

