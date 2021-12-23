"Novak Djokovic is something else, it’s like he’s controlled by a joystick" - Diego Schwartzman

In a recent interview with Filo News, World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman opened up about Novak Djokovic's incredible gameplay. The Argentine said he feels as if Djokovic is "controlled by a joystick."

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a phenomenal season in 2021, winning three Grand Slams and a Masters 1000 title. Many players, including Schwartzman, have hailed the 20-time Grand Slam champion for his magnificent skills and incredible gameplay.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Novak Djokovic



🏆 6 titles

🏆🏆🏆 3 Grand Slams

✊ 1 Masters 1000

▪️ 2 finals

▪️ 55 wins - 7 defeats (89% of wins)

In the interview, Schwartzman highlighted that it is a mammoth task to read Djokovic's game since he is able to change direction so skillfully, especially when "the ball is coming at 100 kilometers per hour".

“Djokovic is something else, it’s like he’s controlled by a joystick. It’s very difficult to be able to sustain what he’s doing, the changes of directions. There comes a time when you can’t keep up with him,” said Schwartzman in the interview.

“The way he changes directions, at that high level of tennis, the changes in direction are difficult to think about. The ball is coming at 100 kilometers per hour," added the Argentine.

According to Schwartzman, even though Djokovic's style is not as attractive as that of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, it still "drives you crazy."

“Maybe in sight, it doesn’t attract people as much as Rafa or Federer so much. But it drives you crazy, with the joystick in hand,” concluded Schwartzman.

A recap of Novak Djokovic's exceptional 2021 season

Novak Djokovic had an incredible 2021. Victory at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon helped him end the year as World No. 1 for a record seventh time.

Djokovic maintained a 27-1 win-loss record at the Slams this year, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

By winning the Paris Masters, The Serb went past Nadal to become the player with the most number of Masters titles in the Open Era, with 37 to his name.

Currently enjoying a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne next year.

