If Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were to stop playing today, Boris Becker would see "Novak at No. 1" 

In a recent interview with Eurosport, tennis legend Boris Becker claimed that if the Big 3 retire today, for him, Novak Djokovic would be at "No. 1". He argued that "numbers just don't lie" and highlighted that Djokovic is "way ahead" of Federer and Nadal in terms of the number of weeks spent in the top spot.

In the interview, Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker claimed that he considers the number of weeks spent as World No. 1 as a really "important" stat while rating players.

"Numbers just don't lie. As a tennis player, the number of weeks at No 1 is very important. Novak is simply way ahead there. If all three of them stopped playing tennis today, I would see Novak at No. 1," said Becker.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

Rafael Nadal - 20 Grand Slams

Roger Federer - 20 Grand Slams



The race to 21 begins now! 🏆

Novak Djokovic had a spectacular season in 2021. The Serbian legend won three Grand Slam titles and a Masters trophy. He finished the year as the World No. 1 for a record seventh occasion, surpassing Pete Sampras's record of six.

Djokovic's win at the Wimbledon Championships 2021 has put him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally. The Big 3 now each have 20 Majors.

Novak Djokovic with Boris Becker at an event

In March 2021, Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer's record for holding the top spot in the ATP rankings for the most number of weeks. He has now been the No. 1 player for a total of 352 weeks compared to Federer's 310 and Nadal's 209.

"I wouldn't rule it out"- Boris Becker on Roger Federer's comeback

In the same interview, Becker also revealed that he "wouldn't rule out" an astounding comeback from Roger Federer. The Swiss, who recently underwent a third knee surgery, was spotted in a gym.

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Becker emphasized that Federer has already proved his critics wrong on many occasions in the past by making an incredible return to the court. However, he also believes that his comeback won't be that "easy" this time as tennis is "changing and getting faster" day by day.

"Roger has already managed a lot of things where we said that is not possible at all. That's why I wouldn't rule it out. It won't be easy, tennis is changing and getting faster. At some point it will no longer be easy," said Becker.

Roger Federer with Boris Becker

After already withdrawing himself from the 2022 Australian Open, there are dark clouds looming over Roger Federer's participation at the Wimbledon Championships 2022 due to his injuries.

Reuters @Reuters Roger Federer said he will skip the Australian Open in January and is unlikely to return to competitive tennis until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries reut.rs/3Ds6GhN Roger Federer said he will skip the Australian Open in January and is unlikely to return to competitive tennis until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries reut.rs/3Ds6GhN https://t.co/Rqrvb52yfT

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya