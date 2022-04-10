×
Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka engage in mini tennis match to usher Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships last February
Kristina Villanueva
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 10, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are raring to start their respective campaigns on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters. But before the on-court action gets underway, the Grand Slam champs enthralled fans with a mini tennis match at the Place du Casino.

In a video posted on the tournament's Instagram story and the ATP tour's Twitter account, Djokovic and Wawrinka could be seen leisurely exchanging hits to the delight of the crowd.

Mini tennis time for Stan and Nole before heading the big court on tomorrow (for Wawrinka) in Monte-Carlo (🎥 @rolexmcmasters) https://t.co/q7NXQBIqBU

Wawrinka was among Djokovic's practice partners in Monte Carlo, having trained with the Serb last Thursday. The World No. 1 also trained with Jannik Sinner and even spent time on the court with young players from his former coach Riccardo Piatti's tennis academy.

Novak Djokovic targets 3rd title at Nadal-less Monte Carlo, Stan Wawrinka eyes comeback

Stan Wawrinka will look to regain his form after a long break due to two foot surgeries last year
Novak Djokovic will aim to win his third title in Monte Carlo as he looks to improve his form in the lead-up events to Roland Garros, where he is the reigning champion.

With the King of Clay Rafael Nadal skipping Monte Carlo due to a rib stress fracture, Novak Djokovic will fancy his chances in the event. Monte Carlo's most successful player may be absent – Nadal has a record 11 titles – but still in Djokovic's way are the red-hot Carlos Alcaraz and reigning champion Stefanos Tsistsipas.

Fans are already looking forward to a mouthwatering potential quarter-final clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz, who is seen as the heir apparent to Nadal.

Meanwhile, former Monte-Carlo Masters champion Wawrinka is looking to put an injury-riddled 2021 season behind him. The Swiss was granted a wildcard into the Masters 1000 event in what will be his first tour-level match in more than a year.

Wawrinka was last in action at the ATP level in Doha in March last year, where he lost to Lloyd Harris in the first round. He has had two surgeries on his left foot since then. He competed in the Marbella Challenger last month but lost in the first round to Sweden's Elias Ymer.

Wawrinka will kick off his campaign in Monte Carlo against Alexander Bublik, while Djokovic will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Marcos Giron in his first match.

📅 On tomorrow's schedule for the start of @ROLEXMCMASTERS: Coric vs Sinner (8am GMT)Dimitrov vs BasilashviliEvans vs BautistaHurkacz vs MonfilsKhachanov vs SchwartzmanKorda vs Van De ZandschulpMusetti vs PaireTsonga vs CilicWawrinka vs Bublik CAN'T WAIT! 🤗 https://t.co/ZWikwDCPOS

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
