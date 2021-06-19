Novak Djokovic will partner Spain's Carlos Gomez-Herrera in the doubles event in Mallorca. The inaugural ATP 250 tournament, one of the final events in the lead-up to Wimbledon, is scheduled to begin later on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera, who achieved a career-high ATP doubles ranking of 257 last year, will face Bosnia's Tomislav Brkic and Serbia's Nikola Cacic in their opening-round match.

Djokovic will also take on Feliciano Lopez in an exhibition match before the tournament starts to mark the inauguration of the Mallorca Country Club. The Serb has only entered the doubles draw in Mallorca and will not feature in singles action.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera have been friends for moa decade

Carlos Gomez-Herrera met Novak Djokovic nearly a decade ago in Madrid, and has since become a good friend of the Serb. The duo played doubles together in Dubai in 2014, but lost their first match to Tomasz Bednarek and Lukas Dlouhy in a third-set tiebreaker.

A dream came true.

Thanks to @DjokerNole for share such an incredible experience with me.

I'll never forget.

Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/ETCPQpOe2p — Carlos Gomez-Herrera (@xarlygomez) February 24, 2014

Last year, Gomez-Herrera expressed his support for Djokovic's Player Relief Fund, which was meant to provide assistance to competitors ranked outside the top 100 who were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Novak Djokovic is working for all of us," said Gomez-Herrera. "He is very aware of the struggles and in all this confinement he has lived it first-hand. He has asked me for a lot of information."

"The one who helps the most is not the one who advertises it the most; the one who helps the most is the one who gets on and does it. He (Novak) is trying to help, but he does not receive unanimous support."

Gomez-Herrera also praised the World No. 1 for staying grounded annot letting his success get to his head.

"It is a reflection that being number one and having the success you have is not worth believing that you are above others," Gomez-Herrera said.

