Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon title defense

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will prepare for his Wimbledon title defense by participating in the doubles event at the Mallorca Championships beginning on 20 June.

The Serb will only compete in doubles and will not be part of the singles draw that features the likes of Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, had previously indicated that his charge would not take part in Mallorca as its surface was different from Wimbledon and could hamper the Serb's preparations.

Thus, it was believed the World No. 1 would head to the grasscourt Major without playing any tune-up events, as he did in 2019.

But Edwin Weindorfer, promoter of the Mallorca Championships, has revealed Djokovic will not only train at the Mallorca Country Club, but will also take part in the doubles event.

"After the intense weeks at Roland Garros, with many exhausting matches, he will focus in the coming days on training at the Mallorca Country Club, but he will also contribute to giving prominence to the tournament by participating in the doubles competition," Edwin Weindorfer said.

Novak Djokovic is yet to announce his doubles partner for the ATP 250 event, but rumors suggest it could be his brother Marko.

Novak Djokovic will play doubles at next week’s ATP250 Mallorca Championships. — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 15, 2021

According to Weindorfer, the surface at the Mallorca Country Club is identical to Wimbledon.

"(The courts at the Mallorca Country Club) have been specially built with the same grass as the London Grand Slam," the organizer said.

Novak Djokovic to be part of inauguration of new center court at Mallorca Country Club

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Edwin Weindorfer said he was delighted Novak Djokovic would be using the Mallorca Championships to prepare for Wimbledon.

"We are very happy that Novak Djokovic is starting his preparation for the highlight of the season which will be Wimbledon at the Mallorca Championships," said Weindorfer.

According to reports, Djokovic, his coach Goran Ivanisevic and Tommy Haas will inaugurate the new center court of the Mallorca Country Club. The three will take part in an exhibition match on 18 June.

On Friday, June 18 Djokovic will also take part in official inauguration of new Center Court of the Mallorca Country Club (alongside Tommy Haas and Goran Ivanisevic). — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 15, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram