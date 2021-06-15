Novak Djokovic to train for Wimbledon in Mallorca, but coach Ivanisevic says the Serb "shouldn't be playing" Mallorca Championships

Goran Ivanisevic, the coach of Novak Djokovic, has revealed that the World No. 1 and his team will depart for Mallorca on Wednesday. Djokovic intends to prepare for Wimbledon by practicing on the grasscourts of the Spanish island.

Ivanisevic, however, indicated that the Serb is unlikely to take part in the Mallorca Championships that is scheduled to begin on 20 June.

Novak Djokovic lifted his 19th Grand Slam trophy on Sunday, after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas despite trailing by two sets initially. Having already won two Majors this year, Djokovic has a shot at completing the Calendar Slam (winning all Majors in a single season), and Wimbledon is next in his crosshairs.

Speaking to Tennis Majors after his ward's Roland Garros triumph, Goran Ivanisevic confirmed that Novak Djokovic and his team would reach Spain on Wednesday. The former Wimbledon champion then suggested that that 34-year-old should avoid playing in the Mallorcan ATP 250 event as the difference in surface quality could prove to be detrimental.

"We should be there on Wednesday," Ivanisevic said. "In my opinion, we shouldn't be playing the tournament because the grass at Wimbledon is very different compared to one in Mallorca."

Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on 28 June, and Goran Ivanisevic stressed the importance of reaching London at least three days before the commencement of the Slam. According to the Croat, Novak Djokovic will spend about a week training in Mallorca, but is unlikely to play any tune-up event ahead of Wimbledon.

"We need to be in London at least three days beforehand, since Novak is playing on Monday as the defending champion," Ivanisevic added. "We will stay in Mallorca for seven or eight days. The tournament is under question, it is not the same case as with Belgrade."

#Djokovic will prepare for #Wimbledon in Mallorca, there is even a possibility that he will play a tournament.



Ivanišević: IMO, we should not be playing the tournament because the grass at Wimbledon is very different compared to one in Mallorca.



👇https://t.co/9AYKiqPvjI — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) June 14, 2021

The postponement of Roland Garros has meant that the already short grasscourt season has been cut further by a week. That has made it difficult for players who went deep in Paris - like Novak Djokovic - to get a lot of grasscourt training or match practice on the slick surface.

Novak Djokovic needs to have at least two practices on grass in London: Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon in 2019

Novak Djokovic, a five-time Wimbledon champion, has traditionally not needed much grasscourt match practice before taking the court at SW19. In fact, he won the title in 2019 without playing any tune-up events on grass.

In that context, Goran Ivanisevic claimed that his charge needs a couple of practice sessions upon touching down in London.

"We need to have at least two practices on grass in London, so yes, we should be there on Friday," Ivanisevic said. "Not only that, we need to get used to very strict conditions at Wimbledon, because the bubble is waiting for us over there as well, we can't move anywhere."

A major addition to his legacy ✨@DjokerNole becomes the first man in the Open era to win each Grand Slam singles title twice 🏆🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pLsQ5zs3V5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 13, 2021

Edited by Musab Abid