Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 12 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Novak Djokovic will be keen on having a good run in Monte Carlo

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. The Serb had an incredible 2021 season during which he won three Grand Slams and the Paris Masters.

This year, Djokovic could not defend his title at the Australian Open after his visa was canceled. He competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships as the top seed and won his first match of the 2022 season by beating Lorenzo Musetti. The 34-year-old then beat Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, where he was stunned by Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

The Serb was initially on the entry list for the Indian Wells and Miami Masters but withdrew from both tournaments as he could not travel to the United States due to his vaccination status.

Davidovich Fokina has had a disappointing season so far, with only four wins from 13 matches. The Spaniard's best run in a tournament was reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

After first-round exits at the Miami Masters and the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Davidovich Fokina headed to the Monte-Carlo Masters in poor form. But he started well by beating Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round of the competition.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two players, with Djokovic having won both their previous encounters last year. The two locked horns for the first time in the last 16 of the Italian Open, with the Serb winning 6-2, 6-1. They then met in the last 16 of the Tokyo Olympics, where Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games [Over and Under] Novak Djokovic -750 +5.5 [-135] Over 20.5 [-165] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +475 -5.5 [-105] Under 20.5 [120]

Djokovic is heavily favored to win the match given his quality and experience, and the fact that he is still World No. 1. Fokina, on the other hand, has had an abysmal season so far.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Djokovic will enter the contest as the heavy favorite but given that the match is on Davidovich Fokina's favorite surface, he should not be written off.

The Spaniard enjoyed some good results on clay last year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the French Open. He also beat a couple of higher-ranked players, such as Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic is an impressive clay-courter with his athleticism, return game, defensive skills and strong groundstrokes. But it remains to be seen how quickly the Serb will find his rhythm in is first match on clay this season.

Davidovich Fokina has a solid return game and his movement on the court will come in handy if Djokovic hits the ground running. The Spaniard also has a very good drop shot that could be used to trouble the Serb.

Davidovich Fokina enjoys the red dirt, but considering his current form and the incredible ability of his opponent, an upset seems unlikely.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

