Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2023 Final

Third seed Novak Djokovic takes on fourth seed Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday (June 11).

World No. 3 Djokovic came out unscathed in a blockbuster last-four clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz. The 36-year-old drew first blood, taking the first set for the loss of three games after surviving three break points in a pivotal seventh game.

Alcaraz responded in kind, converting his sixth break point of the match but failed to serve out the set. He then almost rued squandering three consecutive set points on the Djokovic serve and survived a break point before leveling proceedings.

However, a game forfeit at 1-1 in the third set due to an unscheduled medical timeout owing to cramps meant the match lost its competitive allure. Alcaraz won only one more game in the remainder of the match as Djokovic became the oldest Roland Garros finalist in the Open Era. The Serb is now 26-4 on the season and 91-16 at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Ruud had a far more comfortable outing against Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal. The 2022 finalist dropped only seven games, including a bagel third set, to return to the Roland Garros final for the second straight year.

By reaching his third Major final in five appearances, Ruud improved to 22-11 on the season and 19-5 at Roland Garros as he seeks to become the first Norwegian Grand Slam champion.

However, he will have his task cut out against Djokovic - who's chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. Casper Ruud has lost all four of his previous clashes with Novak Djokovic, including two on clay.

On that note, here are the match schedule and streaming details of the title clash.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule

The final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will take place on June 11, 2023.

Match Timing: 3:00 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1:00 pm GMT, 9:00 am ET

Date: June 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open live on these channels and websites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

