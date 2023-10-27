Novak Djokovic vs Serena Williams: Who has the better record at French Open?

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are among the most decorated tennis players of all time. At the Grand Slam level, both have completed the Career Grand Slam - winning all four tournaments at least once - multiple times and lead the list of singles Major titles in the men's and women's categories in the Open Era.

By their lofty standards, the French Open has been the one Grand Slam where either have not found much success. Djokovic has emerged triumphant in Paris three times compared to ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon Championships, and four US Opens. Meanwhile, Williams, also a three-time Roland Garros champion, has won seven Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships each and six US Open titles.

Novak Djokovic first made his mark at the French Open in 2006, where, as an unseeded player, he reached the quarterfinal. Interestingly, he hailed at the time from the yester nation of Yugoslavia, which split up in the same year, creating Serbia and six other states.

His first title on the clay of Paris came ten years later, in 2016, when he defeated Andy Murray in the final. The Serb would go on to win the French Open in 2021 and 2023. Additionally, he has finished runners-up four times: 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2020.

Serena Williams debuted at the year's second Grand Slam in 1998, when she reached the fourth round. Her first French Open title came in 2002 after beating Venus Williams in the finals. In 2013, she again wrapped her hands around the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, defeating Maria Sharapova in the final.

Two years later, in 2015, came her last singles title at the French Open when she labored past Lucie Safarova. Williams reached the final in 2016, her only runner-up finish in Paris.

Serena Williams is also one of the most successful doubles players at Grand Slam, winning 14 titles. The 42-year-old won the French Open doubles title twice, both with Venus Williams. In 1999, the sisters overcame Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova, and in 2010, they bettered Kveta Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik in the final.

Novak Djokovic equaled Serena Williams' Grand Slam tally at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic at men's French Open winner photocall

After the 2017 Australian Open triumph, Serena Williams became the most successful player in Grand Slam history in the Open Era, with 23 Major titles. Her record was finally broken this year when Novak Djokovic lifted the trophy at the French Open by beating Casper Ruud in the final, 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-5.

The Serbian native was seeded No. 3 in Paris and entered the tournament after winning his 22nd Major title at the Australian Open in January. The 36-year-old was the hot favorite to be the last man standing in France, with a major career milestone on the line.

He fulfilled the expectations by defeating Alexander Kovacevic, Marton Fucsovics, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Juan Pablo Varillas, Karen Khachanov, Carlos Alcaraz, and finally, Ruud.

Djokovic surpassed Serena Williams' Grand Slam tally at the US Open in September when he outlasted Daniil Medvedev to win a record-setting 24th singles Major title. As a result, he once again ascended to the World No. 1 spot.

