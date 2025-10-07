Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025 

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs preview

Djokovic in the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will take on Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic still looks in great touch at the age of 38. Apart from semifinal runs at all four Majors, he clinched the title in Geneva and secured a runner-up finish in Miami this year. Despite a spirited performance against Jakub Mensik, the youngster defeated him in the Miami Open final.

The Serb started his campaign in Shanghai with hard-fought wins over Marin Cilic and Yannick Hanfmann in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Jaume Munar in the fourth round, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Djokovic won 71% of his first serve points and only faced two break points against Munar.

2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Bergs has been knocking on the door to make a significant impact this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Rosmalen, he also reached the third round in Miami and New York. Despite a resilient performance against Jaume Munar, the Spaniard defeated him at the US Open, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Bergs has eliminated three seeded players in Shanghai so far. After cruising past Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo in the initial few rounds, he outfoxed Gabriel Diallo on Tuesday, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(8). The Belgian won 71% of his serve points and saved two break points against Diallo.

Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Zizou Bergs

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Bergs at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Djokovic seems determined to achieve a notable result in the Shanghai Masters this year. With Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz out of the mix, the Serb has a great chance to win the title. He's managed his matches extremely well this week and will be hoping to recover quickly for the quarterfinals.

Bergs, on the other hand, deserves a place in the last eight for his persistence this year. The Belgian has found a way to raise his level in the last few rounds, but the job only gets tougher against the Serb. He's kept a check on his errors this week and backed his offensive skills to help him on the court.

Djokovic is dependable when it comes to the business end of tournaments on the ATP tour. He's a four-time winner in the Shanghai Masters and will take something special from Bergs to stop the Serb in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Bergs to win in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Zizou Bergs betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Djokovic to register more aces than Bergs.

