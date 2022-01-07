Novak Djokovic: Where does he live? Which country does he represent? 

Novak Djokovic is widely considered one of the greatest male players to have ever picked up a racket, if not the greatest. The 34-year-old has a long list of glittering records to his name, and even people unfamiliar with tennis are eager to know more about him.

Djokovic's career highlights and progress are well-documented, but some parts of his personal life - such as his place of residence - are relatively less known. That said, the World No. 1's current whereabouts are pretty clear to most of the sporting world.

A series of events related to the COVID-19 vaccine have resulted in Djokovic being barred from entering Australia by the country's border force officials. As per recent reports, the 34-year-old is being detained at a hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton after he "failed to provide appropriate evidence" for entry after arriving from Dubai.

Djokovic has, however, legally challenged the decision made by the Australian government. As per the latest reports, Judge Anthony Kelly has requested the prosecution, as well as Djokovic's legal team, to file their respective evidence and submissions by Saturday. Court proceedings are set to resume on Monday at 10 AM Melbourne time.

Where does Novak Djokovic live?

Novak Djokovic currently lives in Marbella, Spain. He has been residing there ever since his brother introduced him to the town during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

After residing in Monte Carlo for nearly 15 years, the Serb decided to shift base to a nine-bedroom villa in Marbella. The house has a scenic view of the sea and ample training facilities.

Djokovic's residence has a large gym, a swimming pool and a tennis court. It is also equipped with a private spa replete with jacuzzies, a sauna and a Turkish bath.

Novak Djokovic was born and brought up in Belgrade (Serbia), but he decided to move to Monte Carlo at the age of 18. The 20-time Grand Slam winner became acquainted with Monte Carlo because of former coach Riccardo Piatti, who lived there.

Djokovic first started training with Piatti when he was 17, and used Monte Carlo as his primary training base for a year. Soon after that, Djokovic realized that his growing popularity in Serbia would make it tough for him to continue living in his own country.

The Serb, therefore, decided to make a permanent change in residence, in the process also gaining the benefit of Monaco's tax-free status and training facilities. During his time there, Djokovic trained at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Which country does Novak Djokovic represent?

Serbian supporters gather outside a Melbourne hotel in support of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has always identified himself as a Serb. He has represented Serbia in various tournaments, most recently the 2021 Davis Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (both of which were held last year).

In the run-up to the Olympics, there were doubts about whether Djokovic would be participating in the event. However, it is known that former Serbian Olympian Blanka Vlasic, who won a pair of Olympic medals during her career, convinced him to pursue the so-called "Golden Slam." Djokovic also elaborated on how much it meant to him to have the opportunity to represent his country at a global sporting event.

"It came down to patriotism and my feelings for Serbia. I am not overjoyed about playing with no fans present or about the various coronavirus restrictions effective in Japan, but representing your country in the Olympics is indispensable," Djokovic was quoted as saying by an ESPN report.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic recently posted a statement in support of Novak Djokovic, in light of the controversial situation in Australia. Vucic demanded that the "harassment" by Australian authorities be brought to an end immediately, and also called for "justice."

"I've just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic," Vucic was quoted as saying by Reuters. "I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately. In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know."

Outside the hotel where Novak Djokovic is being held, supporters of the tennis player expressed anger at the treatment meted out to him.

"It's an international scandal and the world is watching," a Serbian woman, identified only as Jelena, told the BBC.

As of now, uncertainty looms over the King of Melbourne Park's 2022 Australian Open campaign. But regardless of the outcome of the legal proceedings, Djokovic might soon have to accept that Australia's vaccine mandates are the first of many if he plans to continue touring seamlessly.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala