Oeiras Ladies Open final 2025: Katie Volynets vs Dalma Galfi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Katie Volynets vs Dalma Galfi

Date: April 20, 2025

Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Oeiras, Portugal

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $168,100

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Dalma Galfi preview

Katie Volynets, the second seed from the United States, will face Dalma Galfi of Hungary in the final of the 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open.

Volynets has had a forgettable 2025 prior to the Oeiras Ladies Open, losing early in almost every tournament she entered. However, she has performed well in this tournament, winning all her matches in straight sets so far. Volynets thrashed Simona Waltert in the semifinal to book her place in the final and looks to be in great touch at the moment.

Galfi, similarly, has cruised to the final without dropping any set either. She thrashed Varvara Lepchenko in the semifinal in straight sets to set up a summit clash with Volynets. The Hungarian is in good form at the moment and will want to win this tournament, as she has not been able to qualify for the main draw of any big tournament this year.

Katie Volynets vs Dalma Galfi head-to-head

Volynets and Galfi have clashed twice with each other so far, and have won a match each. Hence, their head-to-head is tied at 1-1 at the moment.

Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets Dalma Galfi

(Odds will be updated once available)

Katie Volynets vs Dalma Galfi prediction

Volynets is ranked 80th in the world at the moment. The 23-year-old American is yet to win a WTA title and could very well do so on Sunday. However, Galfi is not going to make things easy for her.

Being three inches taller than Volynets, Galfi has the more powerful serve and will seek to win as many easy points as possible off her serve. The Hungarian has powerful groundstrokes, too, but Volynets has a good defense along the baseline. Volynets is also the superior player from the forecourt and will be the favorite to win the point if the rally extends beyond a certain limit.

Overall, the American is the better player of the two. However, the Hungarian, ranked 149th in the world, might very well spring a surprise. Still, as of now, Volynets remains the favorite to win the title.

Pick: Volynets to win in straight sets.

