"Of course, you'd mock Djokovic; you have Roger on your profile" - Novak Djokovic fans tear into journalist

Late on Thursday, American journalist Christopher Clarey touched a raw nerve with Novak Djokovic's fans, who in return questioned his journalistic ethics.

Hours after the Serb announced his withdrawal from the upcoming US Open due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19, Clarey took to social media to apparently mock the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans. The New York Times journalist hinted towards Djokovic's fans getting together to trend "#LetNovakPlayAustralia" ahead of the next Grand Slam event after the US Open.

"Waiting for the #letnovakplayaustralia hashtag," Clarey wrote.

Amidst the controversy, Djokovic's fans have continued to support him, trying to create pressure on the US authorities to change the rules, using #LetNovakPlay on social media. Clarey's tweet referred to the three-year ban that the Serb was handed while being deported from Australia in January.

The unimpressed fans didn't shy away from slamming the journalist as they felt that his tweet was in bad taste. Some even dragged Roger Federer into the debate since Clarey's Twitter display picture featured his book with the Swiss maestro's image on it.

"Was not expecting such an undignified post from you but tbh I am no longer surprised by your tasteless tweets. I know you have to put food on your table and sometimes it requires to bury your values and your dignity. Novak has never given up his values and beliefs," a fan tweeted.

"This is so atrocious for an actual journalist to post. Yes Chris, we know Novak ruined your book release about Feds in 2019 with that win at Wimbledon and you haven’t gotten over it. No need to get nasty yet here we are over a CDC bureaucratic technicality not based on science," a user wrote.

"Wow this is low: gloating like this. You would THINK #TennisJournalism would want to see the best compete for the biggest titles but Tennis is so corrupt & riddled with #conflictsofinterest that we get horrible & snarky tweets like this from a supposedly respectable journalist," another tweet read.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the US Open

Before the draw for the 2022 US Open was out on Thursday, Novak Djokovic announced his official withdrawal from the tournament. According to the COVID-19 guidelines in the US, foreign travelers are not allowed to enter the country without producing proof of vaccination.

Djokovic decided to wait as long as he could before pulling out, in the hope that the rules might change. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website on Wednesday, upholding the vaccination rules for non-US citizens.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world," Novak Djokovic tweeted.

