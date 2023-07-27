International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Pam Shriver recently commended Carlos Alcaraz for his exceptional performance during the fifth set against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final on July 16.

Alcaraz overcame the seven-time Wimbledon winner in a contest that lasted for five hard-fought sets. The Spaniard failed to produce any resistance against the Serb in the opening set. However, he hung on, eventually defeating the Serb 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Shriver shared her thoughts on the final during an episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast. The American praised Alcaraz, especially for his serves during the set. She said:

"The fifth set that Carlitos played was one of the most outstanding final sets ever played in a Majors final. And the way he served it out… from being down 0-15. I mean you gotta be kidding me with the way he came up with those incredible drop shots. Finesse with power!"

Shriver revealed did not expect the youngster to win the final against the Serb. Prior to the final, Djokovic had never lost a match on Centre Court in over a decade. She said:

"I did not think he would beat Novak in three out of five sets in a Wimbledon final on a court where Novak hadn’t lost in over ten years.

After Novak won the first set so easily, you are just thinking, how is Carlitos going to win three of the next four sets to win this final? And then even when Novak won the fourth, I was thinking Novak is going to win."

The Hall of Famer also praised the World No. 1 for his bravery in executing the drop shots, saying:

"To me, the first drop shot miss showed that Alcaraz was tight... he’s human and he’s struggling. And for him to come back with another drop shot the point after he could have been down 0-30 had he stoned liked the first, it was incredibly brave and I guess Novak was not expecting that."

Carlos Alcaraz looks like Rafael Nadal but has more speed: Kei Nishikori

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Rafael Nadal: BNP Paribas Open

Kei Nishikori, making his comeback to the ATP Tour after two years, said Carlos Alcaraz possesses more speed than his compatriot Rafael Nadal.

"I don't think we have seen anyone like Carlos Alcaraz before. He looks like Rafa but he has more speed. Good defense, unbelievable forehand and he has a good backhand too," the Japanese said.

Nishikori was out of ATP Tour action since October 2021 due to hip surgery. On his return, Nishikori defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the first round of the ongoing Atlanta Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis