Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Date: 3 February 2022.

Tournament: Open Sud de France.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Montpellier, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $547,208.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Top seed Alexander Zverev will begin his quest for his 20th career title against World No. 56 Mackenzie McDonald at the Open Sud de France on Thursday.

Having ended the 2021 season on a high with his second ATP Finals title, the German has so far been unable to replicate those efforts this year. He notched up a couple of wins in the ATP Cup before going down to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Touted as one of the favorites to win the Australian Open, the World No. 3's journey was shockingly cut short in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round.

Following the defeat, the German accepted a last-minute wildcard into the Open Sud de France. Ahead of his Montpellier campaign, Zverev has admitted to being under a lot of pressure in Melbourne to win the title and climb to the pinnacle of the world rankings.

The 24-year-old will now hope to make a fresh start and get back to business in the French city.

McDonald in action at 2022 Australian Open

Armed with a stellar record in collegiate tennis, USA's Mackenzie McDonald had his breakthrough run at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where he made the fourth round.

He, however, didn't get the opportunity to build on it immediately due to a serious hamstring injury in 2019. Since 2020, the 26-year-old has been steadily working his way up the ladder.

His perseverance was rewarded with a career-best 2021 season that saw him reach the fourth round at the Australian Open and his first tour final at the Citi Open.

However, McDonald hasn't managed to win too many matches in the three tournaments he has played so far this year. He started his Montpellier challenge on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Ilya Ivashka to set up a showdown with Zverev.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Mackenzie's Making Moves!



Mackenzie McDonald knocks on the door of a top 50 debut, rounding out a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Ilya Ivashka at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.



Currently at #49 in the live rankings, McDonald faces top seed Alex Zverev for a place in the quarters. Mackenzie's Making Moves!Mackenzie McDonald knocks on the door of a top 50 debut, rounding out a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Ilya Ivashka at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.Currently at #49 in the live rankings, McDonald faces top seed Alex Zverev for a place in the quarters. https://t.co/lJ9IDB4TYF

Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads the head-to-head against Mackenzie McDonald 1-0, having won their solitary encounter 6-3, 7-5 at Acapulco last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Zverev in action at 2022 Australian Open

Zverev served brilliantly in his first three rounds of the Australian Open until his inexplicable collapse against Shapovalov. The German will be determined to get back to the form he showed in the early rounds in Melbourne as he begins his Montpellier title bid.

Zverev will look to dictate the play with his booming serve and deep, penetrating groundstrokes. His flat backhands could be a major weapon on the fast indoor hardcourts at this tournament.

McDonald, too, is solid from the baseline but lacks the weapons needed to trouble the top stars. That said, his speed and footwork are excellent and he will look to make the lanky German move all over the court to eke out errors off his racquet.

However, if Zverev's serve and return work to perfection, the American might not get much of a chance to make an impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra