Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2021 Paris Masters campaign with a second-round encounter against Marton Fucsovics. While Djokovic received a bye in the first round, Fucsovics beat Fognini 6-1, 6-7(6), 7-6(5) on Monday.

The World No. 1 will be seen in action for the first time since his defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. Djokovic took a well-deserved two-month break after falling just one match short of achieving the Calendar Slam.

Despite breaking records left, right, and center throughout 2021, Djokovic isn't done with the season yet. The Serb is now aiming to secure a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 trophy, which he can by making the final in Paris-Bercy (or with a few other permutations).

Fabio Fognini and Marton Fucsovics, meanwhile, were part of a see-saw contest in the first round. Fucsovics looked set for a convincing win when he broke Fognini twice in the second set after pocketing the first set 6-1.

But the Italian broke back on both occasions to take the set to a tiebreak, where he also saved a match point at 5-6 down. Fognini reeled off three points in a row from there to take the match to a deciding set.

The contest again took a turn when Fognini served for a place in the second round at 5-4 up in the decider. Fucsovics broke back to stay alive, and the two players eventually headed to a second tiebreak where there was more drama in store.

Fognini saved a couple of match points and threatened to snatch the win from under Fucsovics' nose yet again. But the Hungarian stood firm and finally clinched the win on his fifth match point.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Novak Djokovic after beating Marton Fucsovics at Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic leads Marton Fucsovics by a margin of 3-0 in the head-to-head. The two players faced each other at Wimbledon this year, where the Hungarian put in a tough fight but ended up losing in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Novak Djokovic enters this match as the heavy favorite even though he has not struck a single shot on tour in two months.

The quick courts at the Paris Masters aid Djokovic's counter-attacking style, given that he is a master at redirecting pace. And Marton Fucsovics was rather error-prone against Fabio Fognini, which could play into the Serb's hands further.

With a few major records at stake for Djokovic, we can expect the 34-year-old to put his best foot forward in this match. That should be more than enough to see off Fucsovics' challenge.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid