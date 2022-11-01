Paris Masters 2022 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy, Casper Ruud vs Richard Gasquet

A total of 14 men's singles matches will be played on Day 2 of the 2022 Paris Masters. The remainder of the first-round will take place along with four second-round fixtures.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will start his title defense against the big-serving Maxime Cressy, while third seed Casper Ruud will face veteran Richard Gasquet.

Stan Wawrinka is another veteran who will be in action on Day 2 of the Paris Masters as he will be up against the in-form Holger Rune. The likes of Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov will also kick-start their campaigns in the French capital.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions of some of the big encounters on Day 2 of the Paris Masters:

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy

Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is seeded sixth in this year's edition of the Paris Masters and will face Maxime Cressy in the second round of the tournament. The Serb did not play any tennis for over two months after winning Wimbledon but has looked in good touch lately. He won back-to-back titles at the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open.

Cressy, on the other hand, has won only two out of seven matches since the US Open. The American has produced some impressive performances with his serve-and-volley game this season but beating the 21-time Grand Slam champion is a daunting task to say the least.

Djokovic and Cressy will lock horns for the first time and the Serb should have little trouble coming out on top.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

#2 Casper Ruud vs Richard Gasquet

Third seed Casper Ruud will face the experienced Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Paris Masters. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Frenchman winning their previous clash in 2018.

However, Ruud has improved a lot since then, reaching two Grand Slam finals and becoming World No. 2. The Norwegian's performances have been disappointing since the US Open but we can always expect someone with his quality to bounce back.

Gasquet recently reached the semifinals of the European Open in Antwerp, where he gave eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime a tough fight. Hence, he cannot be written off. Ruud has not been in the best of form lately but he should be able to come out on top and reach the Round of 16 at the Paris Masters.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

#3 Andrey Rublev vs John Isner

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will face John Isner in the second round of the Paris Masters. The Russian has won eight out of 10 matches since the US Open, winning the Gijon Open along the way. He will be eager to have a good run in Paris and seal his place in the ATP Finals.

Isner booked his place in the second round of the tournament by defeating Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6(3). This is his first tournament since withdrawing from the US Open due to a wrist injury.

Isner reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters and is capable of giving Rublev a run for his money. The American has won all his past three matches against the Russian but the latter should be able to come out on top given his recent form.

Prediction: Rublev to win in straight sets.

#4 Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune

Stan Wawrinka faces an uphill task in the first round as he will face Holger Rune, who has been in terrific form lately.

The 37-year-old will be in good spirits after reaching the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. He will have to be at his best to defeat Rune, who has had a purple patch lately.

The Dane reached back-to-back finals at the Stockholm Open and the Swiss Indoors, winning the former. He has rediscovered his form and is capable of having a good run in Paris.

Wawrinka and Rune will lock horns for the very first time and it's hard to see the latter not winning given his recent performances.

Prediction: Rune to win in straight sets.

#5 Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino

10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Paris Masters. The Pole reached the semifinals of the tournament last year and will have to do well this season if he is to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Hurkacz reached the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last week and looks in good touch at present. Mannarino's performances haven't been particularly impressive lately, but he did manage to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

The Frenchman beat Hurkacz in their last meeting at the Australian Open but the Pole has looked in good nick lately and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

