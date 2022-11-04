Paris Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: November 4, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Novak Djokovic in action at the Paris Masters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

Djokovic entered the tournament seeded sixth and thus received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced the big-serving Maxime Cressy, who put in quite a fight in the opening set. However, the Serbian won it via a tiebreak and then claimed the second set 6-4 to book his place in the Round of 16, where he registered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

Musetti started his campaign at the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year against 15th seed Marin Cilic and beat him 6-4, 6-4, which not only helped him progress to the next round but also registered his first win over the Croat.

The Italian then beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 to set up a Round of 16 clash against third seed Casper Ruud. The Norwegian won the opening set 6-4 but Musetti bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Djokovic leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Musetti. They most recently locked horns in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships this season, where the Serb won 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the firm favorite to win given his run of form. However, Musetti will be in good spirits after defeating the likes of Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud.

The former World No. 1 served well in his last match against Khachanov, winning 35 out of 48 service points. His return stats were quite good, especially on his opponent's second serve, claiming 17 out of 21 points.

The Serb will look to be aggressive from the start and make things difficult for his opponent right away. His groundstrokes, stamina and return game will no doubt be tough to handle.

Musetti dominated his service games against Ruud, winning 43 out of 56 points on his first serve and 14 out of 22 on his second. He also hit 37 winners while accumulating 23 unforced errors.

The Italian loves to play aggressively and hits his shots with immense power. His one-handed backhand is an effective one and he'll look to make the most out of it. He is also a pretty good mover on the court.

Musetti has enjoyed an impressive run in Paris but Djokovic has been in some form lately. Expect the Serb to come out on top and reach the semifinals.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

