Paris Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

The 2022 Paris Masters started with main draw action on Monday, November 1, marking the beginning of the season's final Masters 1000 Tournament. With the first-round clashes almost done, defending champion and six-time winner Novak Djokovic is slated to play on Day 2 in the second round.

The Serb, who is in the same half of the draw as Rafael Nadal, will kick off his campaign against Maxime Cressy, who advanced to the second round after defeating Diego Schwartzman.

Fans will have enough of matches to enjoy, with teenage sensation Holger Rune, World No. 9 Andrey Rublev, and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz all taking to the court on the same day. Besides them, Denis Shapovalov, Stan Wawrinka, Casper Ruud and Karen Khahcanov will also be in action.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Paris Masters (showcourts only):

Court Central

(Starts At 11:00 am)

John Isner vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: (WC) Arthur Rinderknech vs Jack Draper

Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (WC) Adrian Mannarino

Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy

(Evening session)

(Not before 7:30 pm)

(WC) Richard Gasquet vs (3) Casper Ruud

(Not before 8:30 pm)

Karen Khachanov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Court 1

(Starts At 11:00 am)

(Q) Corentin Moutet vs Borna Coric

Followed by: (Q) Arthur Fils vs (LL) Fabio Fognini

Followed by: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: Denis Shapovalov vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: Holger Rune vs (PR) Stan Wawrinka

Court 2

(Starts At 11:00 am)

Daniel Evans vs Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: (14) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Albert Ramos Vinolas

Followed by: Roberto Bautitsa-Agut vs Tommy Paul

Where to watch Paris Masters 2022?

Novak Djokovic picture with his Rolex Paris Masters trophy

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

