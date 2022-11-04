Day 4 of the 2022 Paris Masters saw defending champion Novak Djokovic move closer to successfully retaining his title at Bercy after beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarterfinals of the competition after a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov. Teen sensation Holger Rune also made it to the last eight with a convincing victory over seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

There was also an upset with Lorenzo Musetti cutting third seed Casper Ruud's run short.

Here are the major results from Day 4 of the 2022 Paris Masters:

Novak Djokovic cruises past Karen Khachanov

Novak Djokovic in action at the Rolex Paris Masters.

With a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory against Karen Khachanov, Novak Djokovic maintained his chances of successfully defending his Paris Masters title. Djokovic earned his 18th straight victory as he easily defeated his Russian opponent in the third round.

The Serb defeated the Russian for the seventh time in a row and the eighth time in their last nine meetings. He will next lock horns with Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Grigor Dimitrov in straight-sets

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Rolex Paris Masters.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

After victories in Miami and Madrid, the Spanish teenager defeated former world number three Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in 72 minutes in a bid to win his third Masters title of the year. He will now go up against his childhood doubles partner Holger Rune.

Lorenzo Musetti stuns third seed Casper Ruud

Lorenzo Musetti at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated third seed Casper Ruud in three sets, 4-6,6-4,6-4, to reach his first Masters quarterfinal. He will next lock horns with the defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The Italian is currently ranked No. 23 in the ATP Rankings and if he wins his next match at Bercy, he will move into the Top 20.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The Italian forces a decider vs Ruud thanks to this brilliant passage of play!



#RolexParisMasters Back-to-back Musetti magicThe Italian forces a decider vs Ruud thanks to this brilliant passage of play! Back-to-back Musetti magic 🎩The Italian forces a decider vs Ruud thanks to this brilliant passage of play!#RolexParisMasters https://t.co/nAtxLw2N8t

Paris Masters 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Men's singles (third round):

(1) Carlos Alcaraz def. Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti def. (3) Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1

Holger Rune def. (7) Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5

(8) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. (WC) Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-3

(16) Frances Tiafoe def. Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

Men's doubles (third round):

(8) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek def. (Alt) Sander Gille/Jordan Vliegen 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

(4) Tim Puetz/Michael Venus def. Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

(2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski def. Rafael Matos/David Vega Hernandez 5-7, 6-3(40-0), 10-6

Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop def. Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini 6-4, 7-5

(7) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara def. Daniel Evans/John Peers 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 15-13

Matthew Ebden/Jamie Murray def. (3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies def. (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos 7-6(7-4), 6-7(6-8), 15-13

Poll : 0 votes