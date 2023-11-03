Paris Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (6) Holger Rune

Date: November 4, 2023.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview

France Tennis Paris Masters

Top seed Novak Djokovic will square off against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Paris Masters on Saturday.

Djokovic is still the best player on the men's tour at the moment. He has had an outstanding season this year, chalking up 48 wins from 53 matches, including title-winning runs at the Australian Open, French Open, the US Open, Cincinnati Open, and the Adelaide International 1. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships.

The Serb entered Paris on the back of a round-robin win at the Davis Cup Finals against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He began his campaign, cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry and then outfoxed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. Djokovic defeated Dutchman Griekspoor in two hours and 39 minutes 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

2023 China Open - Day 6

On the other hand, Holger Rune has had a promising season so far, amassing 43 wins from 64 matches, including a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open in Rome.

The Dane entered the Paris Masters on the back of a semifinal finish at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. He began his campaign with a commanding win over Dominic Thiem and then showed his class against Daniel Altmaier in the third round. Rune defeated the German in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against Djokovic 2-1. He defeated the Serb most recently at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Holger Rune

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune prediction

2023 US Open - Day 1

Both players will be determined to perform at a high level against each other and continue their run at the 2023 Paris Masters. Fans can expect an exhilarating showdown on the indoor hardcourt of the AccorHotels Arena in Bercy, Paris.

Djokovic is still going strong on the men's tour. If not for a spirited display by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon finals, he would have achieved the Career Grand Slam this year. The Serb has the ability to put relentless pressure on his opponents through his baseline game. He will look to settle in quickly against Rune and exploit the Dane's weaknesses. The top seed does not give away any free points, keeping his errors in check and making it difficult for his opponents to play against him.

Meanwhile, Rune is no stranger to Djokovic's style of play. In fact, he has been sensational in this match-up in particular, leading the head-to-head battle against the World No. 1. The youngster is known for his tactical acumen, solid groundstrokes, and excellent court coverage skills. He had been struggling to recover from a back injury in the last couple of months but seems to be reaching his full fitness in Paris. Rune will need to bring his A-game to the fore and disrupt Djokovic's rhythm from the word go.

Even though Rune has had a good history against Djokovic, considering their overall experience and results this year, the top seed will be the clear favorite to win this contest.

Fans can expect a physically challenging battle between the duo, with both players looking to finish the season on a strong note. Rune's biggest advantage at the moment is better match fitness as compared to his opponent, but the six-time Paris Masters champion has a knack for turning up on the big stage and getting the job done.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis