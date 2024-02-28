"People really are nosy these days, they fabricate things if they can't find anything" - When a 20-year-old Serena Williams spoke on dating rumors

Serena Williams spoke about false dating rumors involving herself in an interview in 2002 when she was only 20.

The American entered that year's NASDAQ-100 Open (now called the Miami Open) as the eighth seed and started with a 7-5, 6-1 win over compatriot Lilia Osterloh.

Williams was asked in her post-match press conference about how she felt regarding things being written in the papers about whom she was dating. Williams said that it was annoying at times and was something she would have to live with.

"Actually, that's kind of, you know, I guess it happens when you're in the spotlight. But sometimes there's false rumors going, I like to know, "Who am I with now?" No kidding. Honestly, it's kind of annoying sometimes, but I guess you just have to live with it," Williams said.

The American also said that people were very nosy and fabricated things if they didn't find anything.

"At least I'm not on the Enquirer every week. That would be worse. It could definitely get worse. But, yeah, it's just, people really are nosy these days. And then they fabricate things if they can't find anything. I'm telling you," Williams said.

Serena Williams went on to win the 2002 NASDAQ-100 Open by beating Jennifer Capriati in the final. She did not drop a single set throughout the tournament.

That year, Williams enjoyed one of her best seasons with 56 wins out of 61 matches, winning eight titles. This included three Grand Slams at the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Serena Williams is currently married to Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at an MLS game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul

Serena Williams started dating Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2015 and the couple got engaged the following year. Williams gave birth to their first daughter Olympia in September 2017, just months after winning the Australian Open while pregnant.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in November 2017. Williams returned to tennis from her maternity leave in 2018 and went on to play till 2022, reaching four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019.

Less than a year after announcing her retirement from tennis, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child in August 2023. The former World No. 1 gave birth to a daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

