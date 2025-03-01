Chris Evert once made a startling revelation about Steffi Graf's dominance on the WTA Tour, admitting that her fellow players were so overwhelmed by her success that they secretly wished for her to get married and start a family—hoping it would slow her down. Evert's comments came after their clash at Boca Raton in 1989.

Ad

Graf had a career-defining season in 1988, securing all four Grand Slam titles—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—along with an Olympic gold medal in Seoul. This historic achievement, known as the Golden Slam, remains unmatched to this day. Riding on that momentum, she entered 1989 with immense confidence.

The German faced Evert in the final of the Virginia Slims Championships, now known as the WTA Finals, and triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. The American became the first player in 22 matches to take a set off Graf, showing just how dominant the German was at the time.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to reporters after her defeat, Chris Evert couldn’t help but admire Steffi Graf’s skills, claiming she was "head and shoulders above everyone else."

"I knew I had to hit out because any soft ball she just kills," Evert said (via Sports Illustrated). "In the third set the angles on her shots got sharper and sharper. It's tough to know what to do against her, but for this one match I almost played to her standards. She's head and shoulders above everybody else."

Ad

The 18-time Grand Slam champion added:

"The players all wish she'd fall in love, get married and get pregnant. To get a set off Steffi when she's playing this great is something."

Graf eventually found her perfect match in fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi, and the two built a life together.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi have been married for 24 years & share 2 children together

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf pictured at the Pickleball Slam 3 | Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s love story took years to unfold. In his 2009 autobiography Open, the American admitted to having a crush on the German long before they ever crossed paths.

Ad

Their first meeting happened at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, where both emerged as champions. However, it wasn't until years later, when their coaches arranged a practice session, that their bond truly began.

The two started dating in 1999 and tied the knot two years later. They have two children—Jaden, 23, who plays baseball, and Jaz, 21, a skilled dancer and fitness trainer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi