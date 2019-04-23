Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Stuttgart: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Can Naomi Osaka strengthen her hold on the No. 1 ranking?

The battle for the World No. 1 ranking heats up as the first of the Premier European claycourt events starts this week in Stuttgart, Germany. 6 of the world's top 10 will be vying for the title but most of the focus will be on Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova.

Both Halep and Kvitova have a chance to overtake the US Open and Australian Open champion this week. However, for the French Open champion Halep, one slip will be costly for she has the maximum number of points to defend on the red dirt. The French Open champion has 2900 points to take care of this season on clay and Kvitova, being the winner at Madrid last year, has 1411 points to defend.

In sharp contrast, Osaka has only a paltry 200 points to defend on the toughest surface which automatically puts her at an advantage. If Naomi, who is the top seed at Stuttgart, can find her rhythm, she can tighten her grip on the No. 1 position. That said, Osaka could face fifth seed and former champion Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals and needs to be wary of the German.

Second seeded Halep, a former semi-finalist in Stuttgart, could come up against Dubai Open champion Belinda Bencic and the sixth seeded Kiki Bertens in the quarters. Having lost to the Dutchwoman in the Cincinnati final, the Romanian needs to be on her guard throughout the match, should they meet.

Halep's path gets trickier with third seed and former semi-finalist Kvitova being in her half. But before they get to lock horns, the Australian Open runner-up needs to get past former champion Laura Siegemund or former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko or 2014 Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova.

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova will be coming to this elite event after a run to the final of the Miami Open and will be hoping to replicate that form here. But it surely won't be easy with a handful of multiple Grand Slam champions, Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka being in her quarter.

Here is all you need to know about the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Tournament name: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Date: April 22-28 2019

Category: Premier

Location: Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

Surface: Clay

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix live in the USA.

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in the UK & Europe?

BT Sport will show the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix live in the UK and Ireland. BeIn will show it live in Belgium, France and Turkey. DAZN will telecast it in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In Netherlands, the tournament will be beamed live on Fox Sports.

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Live Stream for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

