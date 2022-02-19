Qatar Open 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

Eight of the world's top 10 women's singles players will be in action as the season's first WTA 1000 tournament, the Qatar Open, kicks off on February 20 in Doha.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who lifted the title in 2020, leads the 56-player field. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Indian Wells winner Paula Badosa and St. Petersburg titlist Anett Kontaveit round out the top four seeds.

Last year's runner-up Garbine Muguruza has been allotted the fifth seeding. Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur follow her as the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds, respectively.

The top eight seeds at this year's Qatar Open have all received a first-round bye.

Also in the mix are former winners Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka and defending champion Petra Kvitova.

With some big names in the draw, high-octane action is guaranteed for the fans over the course of the week.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might unfold:

First Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka faces challenge from Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the Qatar Open

Seeded players: (1) Aryna Sabalenka, (7) Iga Swiatek, (11) Elena Rybakina and (13) Angelique Kerber.

Expected quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek.

Dark horse: Elena Rybakina.

Analysis: World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who heads the top quarter, will be desperate to get some match wins under her belt. It has been a season of struggle for the Belarusian, who has managed to notch a grand total of four wins in as many tournaments so far.

Having won the Qatar Open a couple of years ago, the World No. 2 will hope to rediscover her touch on her return to Doha. But the 23-year-old needs to hit top gear right away as her path is riddled with dangers.

Sabalenka will begin her campaign against the winner of the first-round clash between Berlin champion Liudmila Samsonova and 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist Alize Cornet.

She could then meet former champion Vera Zvonareva, 2014 runner-up Angelique Kerber or this week's Dubai quarterfinalist Jil Teichmann in a tricky third round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Doha (WTA 1000), where 8 of the Top 10 are set to play.



Notable 1Rs:



Bencic-Tauson

Gauff-Rogers

Azarenka-Putintseva

Kasatkina-Tomljanovic. Main draw in Doha (WTA 1000), where 8 of the Top 10 are set to play. Notable 1Rs:Bencic-TausonGauff-RogersAzarenka-PutintsevaKasatkina-Tomljanovic. https://t.co/MYCIxRolvw

The other half of this quarter is led by Australian Open semifinalist Iga Swiatek. To reach the last eight, the Pole needs to navigate through a difficult section of the draw. This section consists of Adelaide runner-up Elena Rybakina and Dubai semifinalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Both Rybakina and Vondrousova have had their fair share of physical setbacks this year. Rybakina withdrew from her St. Petersburg second-round match due to illness, while Vondrousova gave a walkover to Veronika Kudermetova in the Dubai semis due to a right adductor injury.

Their fitness thus remains questionable, but if they are back to their 100% before the start of the tournament, they could upset all predictions.

Predicted quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek def. Jil Teichmann.

Second Quarter: Maria Sakkari, Simona Halep, Jessica Pegula looking to topple Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa serves during a match at 2022 Australian Open

Seeded players: (3) Paula Badosa, (6) Maria Sakkari, (9) Jessica Pegula and (14) Coco Gauff.

Expected quarterfinal: Paula Badosa vs Maria Sakkari.

Dark horse: Simona Halep.

Analysis: Sydney champion Paula Badosa made a disappointing start to the Middle Eastern swing this week, falling in the first round in Dubai. Seeded third in Doha, the Spaniard will hope to get back to winning ways at the Qatar Open.

She, however, doesn't have the luxury to relax after a first-round bye, thanks to a litany of top talents in the second quarter of the draw.

Badosa will face either Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic or the fast-rising Clara Tauson in her first match of the tournament. A win could pit her against 2014 Doha champion Simona Halep, who is coming off a semifinal appearance in Dubai.

14th seed Coco Gauff is another danger lurking in that section of the draw.

Maria Sakkari in action at St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Sixth seed Maria Sakkari heads the other half of this quarter. The Greek produced some scintillating tennis to reach the final in St. Petersburg last week. Ninth seed Jessica Pegula, an Australian Open quarterfinalist, could be a roadblock to Sakkari's progress to the last eight.

But if Sakkari can find her hard-hitting shots, she has the capability to overcome all obstacles on her way to the semis.

Predicted quarterfinal: Maria Sakkari def. Simona Halep.

Third Quarter: Can Veronika Kudermetova, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur stop Anett Kontaveit?

Anett Kontaveit celebrates winning the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Seeded players: (4) Anett Kontaveit, (8) Ons Jabeur, (10) Elina Svitolina and (16) Elise Mertens.

Expected quarterfinal: Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur.

Dark horse: Veronika Kudermetova.

Analysis: The third quarter will be all about stopping the in-form Anett Kontaveit. Even though the Estonian's most recent success came indoors, she could still pack a punch outdoors.

Flying high at a career-best No. 6 ranking, the St. Petersburg champion will look to carry the momentum into the Qatar Open and make it deep into the draw.

She faces a possible showdown with the talented Ana Konjuh to start her campaign. Kontaveit could then have either 2019 winner Elise Mertens or two-time champion Petra Kvitova standing in her way.

Interestingly, Kvitova has drawn Irina-Camelia Begu, who knocked her out of St. Petersburg a week back. But having shown some resurgence en route to reaching the Dubai quarters this week, the southpaw will be gunning for revenge.

Should Kontaveit make the last eight, one of eighth seed Ons Jabeur, 10th seed Elina Svitolina and the in-form Veronika Kudermetova could be waiting for her.

Out of them, Kudermetova looks the likeliest to make it that far. The Russian has made a brilliant start to the season, reaching the finals in Melbourne Summer Set 1 last month and Dubai this week. She will be keen to keep the run going even at the Qatar Open.

Predicted quarterfinal: Anett Kontaveit def. Veronika Kudermetova.

Fourth Quarter: Barbora Krejcikova, Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko packed in the same quarter

Barbora Krejcikova serves during a match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Seeded players: (2) Barbora Krejcikova, (5) Garbine Muguruza, (12) Victoria Azarenka and (15) Jelena Ostapenko.

Expected quarterfinal: Barbora Krejcikova vs Garbine Muguruza.

Dark horse: Amanda Anisimova.

Analysis: As many as four Grand Slam champions in Barbora Krejcikova, Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko are huddled together in a stacked bottom quarter of the draw.

The resurgent Amanda Anisimova, who made the Australian Open fourth round, is in the mix as well, making for a highly competitive section of the draw.

Sydney runner-up Krejcikova will be eager to bounce back from her pre-quarterfinal defeat in Dubai. She will kickstart her title challenge against Magda Linette or Alison Riske after a first-round bye.

The third round will present a stern test for the Czech. Dubai finalist Jelena Ostapenko is slated to meet her, provided the Latvian is able to overcome Anisimova in the second round.

Garbine Muguruza was the runner-up at the Qatar Open last year

The other half of this quarter has both two-time champion Azarenka and two-time runner-up Muguruza in the mix. The Spaniard might have to tackle the highly talented Sorana Cirstea as early as her first match of the tournament.

Azarenka, who has drawn Yulia Putintseva in her opener, is in line to meet reigning WTA Finals champion Muguruza in the third round.

Predicted quarterfinal: Barbora Krejcikova def. Garbine Muguruza.

Predicted Semifinals

Maria Sakkari def. Iga Swiatek.

Anett Kontaveit def. Barbora Krejcikova.

Predicted Final

Anett Kontaveit def. Maria Sakkari.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra