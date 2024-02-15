Qatar Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova

Date: February 16, 2024

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Swiatek is into the semifinal.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on the unseeded Karolina Pliskova for a place in the Qatar Open final.

World No. 1 Swiatek faced a stern challenge from two-time winner Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinal. She was a point away from falling behind 5-3 before holding serve.

Applying the pressure back on the Belarusian, Swiatek fashioned break points of her own and converted when Azarenka double-faulted. Soon, the Pole served out the set.

With the Belarusian's challenge fizzling out in the second set, Swiatek won six straight games, whizzing past the finish line in an hour and 14 minutes.

The World No. 1 was imperious on the return, converting five of six break points. She also fired 17 winners to move to 10-1 for the season.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old dropped just seven games in the first two rounds against Sorana Cirstea and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Swiatek - into a third straight Doha semifinal - is two wins away from a three-peat.

Meanwhile, World No. 59 Pliskova overcame Naomi Osaka in straight sets to set up a showdown with the top seed. In a rousing battle between two former World No. 1s, Pliskova needed tiebreaks in each set to take the win.

It was the 31-year-old Czech's first straight-set win of the week in four matches, needing to go the distance to see off Anna Kalinskaya, Anastasia Potapova and Linda Noskova to set up a meeting with Osaka.

Having won the Winners Open title last week, Pliskova has won her last nine matches as she improves to 10-3 in 2024 after starting the season with a win and three straight defeats.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Swiatek has a perfect 3-0 record over Pliskova. Their last meeting was a straight-set win for the Pole in the 2023 Canadian Open second round. This will be their third hardcourt meeting.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Pliskova is on a roll.

Both Swiatek and Pliskova are big servers, powerful hitters off both flanks and move well, especially the Czech for her height.

However, the Pole takes the edge because of her elite athleticism, temperament and superior consistency. It's pertinent to note that both players are riding impressive win streaks, making for an enticing showdown.

Pliskova, though, will be fatigued from her exploits this week, playing three sets in all but one of her four meetings. Moreover, considering Swiatek's perfect record against Pliskova, expect the Pole to win again.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets.