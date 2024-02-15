Qatar Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka

Date: February 15, 2024

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Swiatek is on a roll.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the Qatar Open.

Swiatek, the two-time defending champion, continued her imperious run in Doha with a comprehensive win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. In a dominant first set, the two-time Roland Garros winner conceded only one game.

The 14th seed offered more resistance in the second set - winning four games - and seeing five break points, including one in the last game. Alexandrova saved four match points but couldn't prevent Swiatek from going past the finish line for the tenth straight time in Doha.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old opened her campaign for a three-peat with an even more dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea, and is now 9-1 on the season.

Up next, she faces two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka, who's off to a fine start to 2024. The World No. 31 produced her most dominant performance of the week - dispatching 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko for the loss of just three games.

After a bagel first set, Ostapenko won three games in the second, but that wasn't enough to stop the two-time Doha winner from reaching another quarterfinal. The 2012-13 champion had opened her bid for a third title by beating Magdalena Frech and Xinyu Wang in the first two rounds to improve to 9-2 in 2024.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Swiatek has won two of her three meetings with 'Vika'. Their last clash was in the second round of the Italian Open in 2022, where the Pole dropped just five games in a dominant straight-set win.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek -1000 -1.5 (-250) Over 18.5 (-110) Victoria Azarenka +550 +1.5 (+175) Under 18.5 (-125)

All odds sourced by BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Azarenka is a two-time champion.

Both Swiatek and Azarenka are two of the in-form players on Tour and have similar game styles, serving big, hitting powerfully off both flanks, and moving well.

'Vika' is off to a sizzling start to the season, but the younger Swiatek will enter the matchup as the favorite owing to her superior recent form, winning 20 of her last 21 matches.

Both players were clutch on serve in the previous round, with Swiatek saving all eight break points and Azarenka going 5/5. The Pole looked fallible on serve, though, which could play into Azarenka's hands.

The Belarusian has 21 wins in Doha - the joint-most in tournament history (also Petra Kvitova) - but expect Swiatek to come through in a tough duel.

Pick: Swiatek in three sets