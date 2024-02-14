Qatar Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko

Date: February 14, 2024

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

Naomi Osaka at the Qatar Open.

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the 2024 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Osaka was drawn against Caroline Garcia in the first round here, who recently beat her in the opening round of the Australian Open. This time the former World No. 1 vanquished her conquerer with a score of 7-5, 6-4. She then faced Petra Martic in the second round.

A single break of serve in her favor proved to be more than enough for Osaka to take the opener. She led by a break in the second set as well, but Martic managed to get back on serve.

The Japanese snagged another break and even served for the match at 5-4, but her opponent broke back in the nick of time to keep the contest going. Osaka then trailed 4-0 in the ensuing tie-break, but raised her level as she saved three set points to register a 6-3, 7-6 (9) win.

Tsurenko defeated Zeynep Sonmez 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round, where World No. 6 Ons Jabeur awaited her. The Ukrainian went down a break to trail 3-1 in the first set, but swept the next five games to claim it. She raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set and maintained the headstart for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Osaka leads Tsurenko 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2019 Brisbane International in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-110) Lesia Tsurenko +170 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction

Lesia Tsurenko at the Australian Open.

Osaka's win over Martic marked the first time she has won back-to-back matches since the start of her comeback. Her level in the first set was almost the same as during her peak as she lost just five points on serve.

Osaka then blew her lead and had to dig herself out of trouble in the tie-break, but rose to the occasion spectacularly with her back against the wall. Her shotmaking under pressure was excellent.

Osaka did overhit at times and her return of serve could use some improvement, but she herself admitted that she's working on it. As for Tsurenko, her win over Jabeur was her first top 10 scalp since January 2019.

In fact, the last top 10 player Tsurenko defeated prior to this was Osaka herself. The loss didn't affect the Japanese in any way as she went on to win the Australian Open after that.

Tsurenko doesn't have enough firepower in her shots to overwhelm Osaka. Her last two losses were against Liudmila Samsonova and Aryna Sabalenka, two of the tour's biggest hitters, just like the Japanese. The former World No. 1 will be expected to continue her winning ways here.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline