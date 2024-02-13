Naomi Osaka recently admitted that she drew inspiration from Novak Djokovic's style of play during the ongoing Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Osaka returned to the WTA tour at the 2024 Brisbane International after a 15-month hiatus due to maternity leave. Since her return, she has won three of the six matches she has played this season.

At the Qatar Open on Monday (February 12), Naomi Osaka defeated former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the first round 7-5, 6-4. Before defeating Garcia, the Japanese had lost three consecutive matches against Karolína Plíšková at the Brisbane International, Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open and Danielle Collins at the Abu Dhabi Open.

After the match on Monday, Osaka told the press that she had changed her return strategy and started jumping in with both feet, like Novak Djokovic, whom she referred to as the best returner in the world.

"I did change my return -- I don't want to say 'style,' but I guess form. I don't know how to describe it. Like, before I was taking one step, one step, and then jumping in, but now I'm kind of just jumping in with both feet, because apparently Djokovic does that, so why not copy the best returner in the world (smiling)?" she said.

Osaka progressed further by defeating Croatia's Petra Martić in the second round 6-3, 7-6(9). In the round of 16, she will face Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Naomi Osaka - “I just really wanted to work on the things that I know should be a lot better”

2024 Brisbane International: Day 2

In the same post-match interview, Naomi Osaka said that she had a conversation with her coach Wim Fissette about how to improve her return, despite the fact that it is believed she has one of the best serves in the world.

“Definitely. I had a conversation with Wim, and it was just kind of frustrating knowing that my serve is, like, one of the best serves, dare I say, in the world, but I just really wanted to work on the things that I know should be a lot better and the return was one of them,” she said.

Osaka said they have been talking about improving her return game since the offseason.

“So we were talking about it a lot in the offseason, and I guess, leaving Melbourne, definitely needed to improve it,” she added.

