Qatar Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Luca Nardi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Luca Nardi

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luca Nardi preview

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to keep his campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open on track when he takes on Italian Qualifier Luca Nardi in the second round. This is only the third event for Alcaraz this season. His previous results include a four-set loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open quarterfinal and a title-winning run at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam.

Ad

Trending

The young Spaniard quickly brushed off the disappointment in Melbourne and put together a string of quality performances in Rotterdam. He faced tough opposition in Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round and Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinal but scraped through. In the final, he won against second-seeded Alex de Minaur in three sets to win his maiden Indoor hard court title.

At the Qatar Open, the current World No. 3 faced off against the former World No. 3 Marin Cilic in the first round. Alcaraz had no difficulty in getting past the Croatian, winning the match 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Qatar Open will be Luca Nardi's fourth event of the year. He lost 1-6, 4-6 against Zizou Bergs in Auckland, lost in a five-set match against Gabriel Diallo at the first round of the Australian Open, and had a 2-6, 2-6 loss against Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the Open 13 Provence.

At the Qatar Open, Nardi started with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round of qualifying. He then won with a similar score against Mikhail Kukushkin to enter the main draw. In the main draw, he won 6-4, 6-3 against Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luca Nardi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luca Nardi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Luca Nardi TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luca Nardi prediction

With already one hard-court Major to his name, Carlos Alcaraz has a 76 percent win record on the surface. Overall the Spaniard has reached seven hard-court finals, winning six titles. Currently, he is on a six-match win streak and playing some of his best tennis.

Meanwhile, Luca Nardi has only eight main draw wins coming into this event, five of which came on hard court. The Italian had a marquee victory over Novak Djokovic on the hard courts of Indian Wells last year. Nardi has yet to win any titles on the ATP Tour but has seven hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour and ITF circuit.

Ad

Given where they are in their respective careers, Alcaraz is the overwhelming favorite to win the match.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback