Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs. Zizou Bergs

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Daniil Medvedev vs Zizou Bergs preview

Daniil Medvedev at Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

The second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 will witness a fascinating clash between the 2023 champion at Doha, Daniil Medvedev, and a debutant at the event, Zizou Bergs.

Medvedev, currently ranked World No. 6, entered the tournament as one of the contenders to challenge for the title. The Russian began his 2025 season shakily, as he has struggled to make a deep run in the tournaments. This is his fourth tournament of the season. and he has faced early-round exits in two of them, losing to new-generation players like Learner Tien at the Australian Open and Mattia Bellucci at the Rotterdam Open.

Despite unexpected losses, the former World No. 1 reached the semifinals at Marseille but was defeated by Hamad Medjedovic in straight sets. In the previous round of the Qatar Open, Medvedev defeated his compatriot and the defending champion, Karen Khachanov in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Zizou Bergs ranked World No. 58, has been one of the breakout players on the ATP Tour this season. After reaching his maiden ATP final in Auckland earlier this year, Bergs even carried his momentum into the Open 13 and the first round of the Davis Cup. The former is an ATP 250 event at Marseille where he reached the semifinals but lost against the eventual winner Ugo Humbert in straight sets. The 25-year-old helped Belgium advance to the next round of the Davis Cup by winning his two singles match against Chile.

He secured a straight-sets victory over two-time Qatar Open champion Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round. Considering his form this season, Bergs can cause an upset against the fourth seed of the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Zizou Bergs on the ATP Tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Zizou Bergs odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs at the Belgium v Chile - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round - Source: Getty

Medvedev’s exceptional defensive skills, deep court positioning and ability to counterpunch make him a nightmare opponent. His tactical acumen and consistency on hardcourts have been a hallmark of his game. While Bergs may trouble the Russian with his aggressive baseline play, Medvedev’s superior experience and ability to turn defense into offense should give him the upper hand.

This is only Medvedev's second appearance in Doha, but he has already tasted success here, having claimed the title in 2023 with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Andy Murray in the final. He will be eager to replicate those heroics and add another trophy to his collection. Despite his slump in form this season, defeating the defending champion in the previous round will certainly give him the belief to reach the final stages of the tournament.

Zizou Bergs has shown remarkable growth in his game this season, blending powerful groundstrokes with improved court coverage. The Belgian’s confidence and ability to handle pressure in crucial moments have been key to his success. However, facing an experienced campaigner like Medvedev presents a different challenge altogether. But having no baggage of facing the Russian before will certainly help him to start the match with a fresh mindset.

Expect Bergs to put up a fight, but Medvedev’s quality and consistency should see him through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

