Qatar Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: February 12, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Elena Rybakina in action against Peyton Stearns in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

2024 Qatar Open finalist Elena Rybakina will face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in the third round of the 2025 Qatar Open on Wednesday, February 12.

25-year-old Rybakina defeated USA's Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4 in the previous round. She has a 9-3 win-loss record in 2025, as she reached the semifinal in Abu Dhabi last week, where she was beaten by the eventual champion Belinda Bencic.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month, but was beaten by another eventual champion Madison Keys.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Rebecca Sramkova has a 4-5 win-loss record in 2025. Notably, she has not been able to reach the quarterfinal at any of the five events she has played this season.

The World No. 46 also lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets last week, but she earned her biggest win of the season in the second round of the Qatar Open, when she knocked out the 12th seed Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rebecca Sramkova in action against Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Rebecca Sramkova will meet for the first time on the WTA Tour. In 2014 and 2019, they met twice on the ITF Tour, with Sramkova coming out on top on both occasions.

Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Elena Rybakina TBD TBD TBD Rebecca Sramkova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Elena Rybakina will start this match as the favorite, considering her performances so far in 2025. However, the Kazakh could not defend her title in Abu Dhabi last week and was overtaken by Madison Keys in the WTA Rankings, so she must do well to ensure that her ranking does not drop further.

If she wins against Sramkova, she may get an opportunity to exact revenge against 3-time Doha champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal, as the former World No. 1 had beaten Rybakina in the final of the Qatar Open last year.

Sramkova, on the other hand, has impressed so far in her debut appearance in Doha, and will reach her career-high ranking, World No. 42, next week. A win against Rybakina could help her become World No. 36.

The Slovakian won her career's first WTA title in Thailand in September 2024 and has reached three WTA finals in her career, all of them on hard courts. However, she will have to play to her potential, and perhaps even exceed it, to knock Elena Rybakina out.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets

