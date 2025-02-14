Qatar Open 2025 Final: Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: February 15, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenka preview

Amanda Anisimova of the United States playing a backhand shot at the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025- Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova will take on the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the championship match of the 2025 Qatar Open on Saturday, 15 February.

The 23-year-old came to Doha with a 3-2 win-loss record in 2025, and her last event before the Qatar Open was the 2025 Australian Open, where she lost to Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

But she knocked out the former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 7-5 in the first round here. In the second round, she stunned the ninth seed Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 and then outplayed Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-0.

Anisimova has dropped only one set on her way to the final, which was against Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals, as she won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. In the semifinals, she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko's path to the final has also been impressive. In the first round she defeated the Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito 6-2, 6-1 and then defeated the 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(5), 7-5.

In her next three matches, Ostapenko dropped only 12 games. In the third round, she stunned the fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2, and in the quarterfinals, she defeated the former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur by an identical scoreline.

Ostapenko's biggest win came in the semifinals against the three-time Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1, as she ended the Pole's 15-match winning streak in Doha.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia competes against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenka head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko leads the head-to-head 1-0, as she won the only previous meeting against Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, which was three years back in Doha.

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Amanda Anisimova TBD TBD TBD Jelena Ostapenko TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenka prediction

We can expect a tough, three-set match as both players have played great tennis this week and both will be aiming for their maiden WTA 1000 trophy.

The Latvian has reached her third WTA 1000 final. She made her first WTA 1000 final in 2016 at the Qatar Open, when Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro defeated her in three sets. Ostapenko has an 8-8 win-loss record in the WTA Tour finals.

Jelena Ostapenko reached her second final in 2018 at the Miami Open, when she lost to Sloane Stephens. Ostapenko has a 20-8 win-loss record at the Qatar Open and she should have the psychological edge, having won against her opponent at the same event a few years back.

Anisimova will be playing her second WTA 1000 final. She reached her first WTA 1000 final six months back at the Canadian Open, but lost 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 against her compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Overall, this is her fifth WTA final and she will be aiming for her third WTA title. A win against Ostapenko would also help her reach a career high ranking, World No. 18, on Monday.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets

