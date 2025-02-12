Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Elena Rybakina

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview

Iga Swiatek of Poland competes against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Three-time Doha champion Iga Swiatek will face the fifth seed Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year's final, in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Qatar Open on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Swiatek survived a scare in the third round, as Linda Noskova took the first set 7-6(1) against her and was two games away from ending her winning streak in Doha. But the Pole managed to win her 14th consecutive match at the tournament.

The World No. 2 has a 11-2 win-loss record in 2025. She lost in the United Cup final against Coco Gauff, and was one point away from reaching the Australian Open final but was beaten by the eventual champion Madison Keys in a thriller.

On the other hand, Elena Rybakina has a 10-3 win-loss record in 2025. She was also beaten by Madison Keys in three sets, in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Kazakh reached the semifinal in Abu Dhabi last month, where she was edged by Belinda Bencic.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has not lost a set at the 2025 Qatar Open yet, as she defeated Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4 and Rebecca Sramkova 7-6(1), 6-2.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand shot against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia during day four of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Elena Rybakina leads Iga Swiatek 4-3 in the head-to-head record, but the latter won their most recent meeting at the 2025 United Cup. The Pole also won when they met in the 2024 Qatar Open final.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the favorite to win this match, considering the fact that she won their most recent meeting and also defeated Rybakina in Doha last year.

The Pole was tested in the previous round by Linda Noskova, but she would be feeling much better after winning a close match. Swiatek has a 17-1 win-loss record in Doha, so she would be hoping to create history by winning four consecutive Qatar Open titles.

Rybakina has beaten Swiatek twice on hard courts, but both of those meetings happened in 2023. The 25-year-old has not reached a final of any WTA event on hard court since reaching the 2024 Miami Open final, so she would have a great opportunity to do it again here if she beats Swiatek.

The World No. 7 would have to play her best to stun the "Queen of Doha", but if she can do it, then she could also leapfrog Madison Keys in the WTA Rankings.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.

