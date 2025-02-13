Qatar Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Kostyuk celebrates a point in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Thirteenth seed Marta Kostyuk will take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

Kostyuk is slowly establishing herself as a top player on tour. She reached the finals of the San Diego Open and the Stuttgart Open last year, but couldn't lift the trophy at either of those events. She also registered quarterfinal runs in the Australian Open and the Paris Olympics, where she lost to Donna Vekic in three sets.

The Ukranian entered Doha on the back of a third-round exit in the 2025 Australian Open. She started her campaign by cruising past Zeynep Sonmez and Coco Gauff in the first two rounds and then overpowered Magda Linette en route to the quarterfinal. Kostyuk outsmarted Linette in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Anisimova in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, had a modest season last year by garnering a runner-up finish in the Canada Open and a quarterfinal appearance in the Citi Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The American entered Doha on the back of a second-round exit in the 2025 Australian Open. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Victoria Azarenka and Paula Badosa and then brushed aside Leylah Fernandez en route to the quarterfinals. Anisimova edged past Fernandez in convincing fashion 6-3, 6-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Kostyuk leads the head-to-head against Anisimova 2-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2024 Wuhan Open.

Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk Amanda Anisimova

Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Kostyuk serves in the Qatar Total Energies Open - Source: Getty

After a slow start to the season, Marta Kostyuk looks to mean business in Doha. She stunned the third seed Gauff in 70 minutes and hardly broke a sweat against Linette in the last round. The Ukranian is yet to drop a set in the Qatar Open.

Anisimova, on the contrary, also looks in sublime touch this week. After moving past Paula Badosa in the second round, she dominated Fernandez to enter the last eight. With her confidence building in every match, Kostyuk will be in for a tough challenge in the next round.

Two players who like to express themselves on the court will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. Anisimova likes to be more offensive as compared to Kostyuk, but the latter makes up with her defensive skills on the court. Considering their recent form and consistency on tour, the Ukrainian is favorite to pass this test, but Anisimova also has a strong chance of causing an upset.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.

