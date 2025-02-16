Qatar Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Qatar Open 2025.

Djokovic's first tournament of the year was the Brisbane International. He beat Rinky Hijikata and Gael Monfils with identical scorelines of 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. He took on Reilly Opelka for a spot in the semifinals, and lost to him 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Djokovic then arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open seeking a record 25th Major crown. He secured wins over Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka to set up a highly-anticipated quarterfinal showdown against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb dropped the first set but bounced back to beat his younger rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Alexander Zverev stood between him and a spot in the final. Djokovic lost a closely contested first set in the tie-break, and called it quits after that due to an injury. This will be his first tournament since then.

Berrettini also started his season in Brisbane, and was shown the door by Jordan Thompson in the first round. His fortunes didn't improve at the Australian Open, where he fell to Holger Rune in four sets in the second round. He returned to action at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam after that, and went down to Tallon Griekspoor in his opener.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Djokovic leads Berrettini 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the US Open 2021 in four sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic







Matteo Berrettini







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the ABN AMRO Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

With a 1-3 record for the year, Berrettini has underperformed by his usual standards. He's struggling even against players he should beat. There were doubts surrounding Djokovic's participation here but he has recovered in time following the injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is on the hunt for his 100th career title. While the final is a long way off for now, he should be able to take the first step towards it with a win over Berrettini. The Italian couldn't get the better of the Serb even at his best, and came up on the losing side in all of their previous four matches.

Now that Berrettini is in the middle of a rough patch, it will be an uphill battle for him to outplay his older rival. Furthermore, he hasn't beaten a top 10 player in over two years, and has lost his last seven matches against them. As such, Djokovic will be the overwhelming favorite to make it through this contest, unless he's still dealing with the after effects of his injury.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

