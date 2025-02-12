Qatar Open 2025: Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia competes against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open- Source: Getty

Former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will face the 2016 Qatar Open finalist Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Qatar Open on Thursday, February 13.

The 30-year-old Jabeur, who is making her 12th appearance at the tournament, has reached the quarterfinals in Doha for the third time in her career, with wins against McCartney Kessler, seventh seed Qinwen Zheng, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, that too without dropping a set.

The Tunisian has an 11-4 win-loss record in 2025, as she also reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi. But, Jabeur has not reached a semifinal in 2025 yet.

On the other hand, World No. 37 Ostapenko came to Doha with a 1-4 singles win-loss record in 2025, but she has defeated two seeded players, 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova and fourth seed Jasmine Paolini in her previous two matches at the event. The Latvian has not dropped a set at the 2025 Qatar Open yet.

The 27-year-old will be happy to be back on the winning track, as she had a disappointing end to the 2024 season as well in singles.

She lost four consecutive matches at the National Bank Open (Toronto), Cincinnati Open, US Open, and Guadalajara Open, but a win against Jabeur could bring her back into the top 30 of the WTA rankings.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Ons Jabeur leads Jelena Ostapenko 4-2 in their head-to-head record. On hard courts, Jabeur has won both of their matches in straight sets, including their most recent meeting last week in Abu Dhabi.

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Ons Jabeur will be hoping to reach the semifinals at the Qatar Open for the first time, an event where she received a wildcard as a 17-year-old in 2012. She also has the chance to come back into the Top 30 of the WTA rankings.

The two-time Wimbledon finalist (2022 and 2023) and 2022 US Open finalist has not reached the final of any WTA event since winning the Ningbo Open in 2023, so she will hope to end that drought.

Ostapenko has a 18-8 win-loss record in Doha, but she has not reached a semifinal in singles on hard courts since winning the Upper Linz title in Austria in February 2024.

She will also be hoping for a measure of revenge for the Abu Dhabi loss, and we can expect a thrilling match between two in-form players. But Jabeur might have the psychological edge due to her superior head-to-head record.

The winner of this match will face either Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina next, so whoever wins would also want to get more confidence for the big semifinal and if possible, preserve some energy for the latter stages of the event.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets

