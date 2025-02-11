Qatar Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: 11 February, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova preview

In Picture: Paula Badosa (Getty)

Ninth-seeded Paula Badosa will look to keep her 2025 Qatar Open campaign on track when she takes on Amanda Anisimova in the second round. Badosa had a breakthrough result at the Australian Open, reaching her maiden Major semifinal. However, post her brilliant run in Melbourne, she faced a first-round exit at the Abu Dhabi Open, losing 4-6, 1-6 to Linda Noskova.

Earlier in the season, Badosa also had early-round exits at Brisbane and Adelaide, which means that her form has been erratic on either side of the Major. At the Qatar Open, she began her tournament with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win against Mexican lucky loser Renata Zarazua in the first round.

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova has a 4-2 record this year. The American player's best run of the season came at the Hobart International, where she reached the quarterfinals courtesy of wins over Daria Saville and Anna Bondar. However, she could not compete in her last-eight match, giving a walkover to Elina Avanesyan.

Anisimova did not have a great Australian Open campaign either, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Emma Raducanu in the second round. Notably, the American player began her campaign in Qatar with a 6-3, 7-5 win over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the first round.

Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Paula Badosa 1-0. The American won the only match between the duo, 7-5, 6-4, at the 2024 Australian Open.

Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa -155 TBD TBD Amanda Anisimova +118 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Paula Badosa has a 61 percent win record on hard courts and has won 3 titles on the surface. Her last hard-court title came last year, at the Citi Open, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against Marie Bouzkova in the final. Her biggest career win also came on hard courts, when she won the 2021 Indian Wells title, defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

Amanda Anisimova has also reached three hard-court finals in her career, winning her solitary title at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the final. Her last final appearance was at the WTA 1000 event in Canada last year, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Badosa has been in great form on hard courts, having had two great runs at successive hard-court Majors. As such, the Spaniard will be the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Badosa to win in three sets

