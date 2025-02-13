Qatar Open 2025 Semifinal: Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: February 14th 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

This is the battle of the unseeded semifinalists - but it is perhaps Alexandrova who has impressed most in reaching this stage. The World No. 26 has overcome several big names, including Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula to book her place in the last four.

For Anisimova, this represents her first semifinals showing since the Rogers Cup in Toronto last summer. She did, however, reach the quarterfinal in Hobart in January, and might have gone further but for an injury that forced her retirement. She's also taken some big scalps in Qatar - she turned back Victoria Azarenka, the ninth seed Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

Anisimova is currently ranked No. 41 in the world, and has won two career WTA titles compared to her 30-year-old opponent's five. It is Alexandrova's recent spectacular form that sets her apart - she won the recent indoor hardcourt tournament in Linz, and her quarterfinal three-set defeat of Pegula stretches her current winning streak to eight matches.

Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The two players have only met twice, and the head-to-head currently stands at 1-1. Animisova won five years ago in Qatar, while Alexandrova was victorious in a clay court encounter in 2022.

Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anisimova +128 TBD TBD Alexandrova -159 TBD TBD

(Odds via BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova v Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

The most notable win for either player in Qatar so far has been Alexandrova's shock defeat of World No. 1 Sabalenka, where she showed grit and determination against the powerful Belarusian.

Despite being down two breaks in the final set, she rallied to force Sabelnka into uncharacteristic mistakes in the tie-break and held her nerve to grab victory on her third match point.

Anisimova has only dropped one set on the way to the final, but she has faced lesser opposition on paper. There's a recent common opponent too, which may give a clue to the outcome - Anisimova was beaten in straight sets by Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open, while Alexandrova dumped the British player out of this tournament in the first round, and that too by the short route.

PICK: Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

