Qatar Open 2025 Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Swiatek celebrates defeating Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Three-time Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek will face the 2016 finalist Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open on Friday, February 14.

Swiatek completed her 100th WTA 1000 win with her triumph against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and she has her sights set on a fourth consecutive title in Doha.

The World No. 2 struggled in her third round match against Linda Noskova and won it in three sets. But she was back in supreme form against Rybakina as she won 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek has a 12-2 win-loss record in 2025 and she needs to win the title to make sure that World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka does not lead her by a big margin in the WTA rankings.

On the other hand, Ostapenko has reached the semifinals without dropping a set. She has defeated the 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(5), 7-5, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2, as well as former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 in her previous three matches.

On hard courts, she has reached her first WTA 1000 semifinal since reaching the semifinal of the 2022 Qatar Open.

Ostapenko celebrates defeating Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinal of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Swiatek 4-0 in their head-to-head record. She has won their three meetings on hard courts, at the 2021 Indian Wells, 2022 Dubai Open and 2023 US Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Iga Swiatek has a great record, 16-1 in Doha, whereas Jelena Ostapenko has won all four previous matches between the two. The Latvian is in great form at the moment, so we can expect a close match.

Swiatek is undefeated at the Qatar Open since 2020, when she was just 18 and lost to the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open champion, Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko has a 19-8 win-loss record in Doha, and she will be playing her third semifinal at the event. She was in the top 10 in 2024, but she started this week as the World No. 37.

In live WTA Rankings, she is back in Top 30. If Ostapenko manages to earn her fifth win against Swiatek, it would mean that she will be back in Top 25, so she has extra motivation for the win.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets

