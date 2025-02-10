WTA Rankings update: Big gains for Abu Dhabi champion Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys rises to a new high, Aryna Sabalenka remains on top

There's a fair bit of movement in this week's WTA rankings. Aryna Sabalenka remains on top for yet another week, and her position at the summit is safe regardless of what happens at this week's Qatar Open. Iga Swiatek, ranked No. 2, is the defending champion in Doha, and won't be able to overtake the Belarusian this week.

However, the top spot could be up for grabs at next week's Dubai Tennis Championships, depending on how Sabalenka and Swiatek perform in Doha this week. Coco Gauff remains steady at No 3, as does Jasmine Paolini at No. 4. Elena Rybakina failed to defend her title at the Abu Dhabi Open, and slipped a couple of places to No. 7.

Rybakina's fall pushed Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys up by a spot each to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. The latter has now reached a new career high, in yet another highlight for her this year after winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open a few weeks ago.

Keys isn't competing in the Middle East swing due to an injury. However, she still has a chance to crack the top five in the coming weeks. If Paolini fails to defend her title in Dubai, then she has a good shot at breaching the top five, provided some other results go her way as well. The rest of the top 10 is static, with Zheng Qinwen (No. 8), Emma Navarro (No. 9), and Paula Badosa (No. 10) occupying the same slots as last week.

Belinda Bencic's triumph at the Abu Dhabi Open makes her the biggest mover in this week's WTA rankings

Belinda Bencic at the Abu Dhabi Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Belinda Bencic captured her first title since her return from maternity leave at the Abu Dhabi Open over the past weekend. It was also her first title since 2023, which she coincidentally won in Abu Dhabi as well. She flew 92 spots to return to the top 100 of the WTA rankings at No. 65.

Ashlyn Krueger lost to Bencic in the final, though a new career peak will be a decent consolation prize for her. She jumped 11 places to make her top 40 debut at No. 40. Caroline Wozniacki's prolonged absence has seen her ranking slip week after week. She's currently ranked No. 84 in this week's WTA rankings.

Emma Raducanu dropped four places to No. 60 this week. She crashed out in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open, and now lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Qatar Open as well. She's currently on a four-match losing streak.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

