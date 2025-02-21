Qatar Open 2025 Semifinal: Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jiri Lehecka vs (8) Jack Draper

Date: February 21, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper preview

Jiri Lehecka hits a forehand (Source: Getty)

Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka will take on eighth-seeded Jack Draper for a place in the final of the 2025 Qatar Open on Friday (February 21).

Lehecka has enjoyed a giant-killing run in Doha this week. The Czech defeated eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament before getting the better of Fabian Marozsan to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 25 then showed impressive resilience against top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight, overcoming a 4-2 deficit in the deciding set of his clash with the Spaniard to come through 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Draper, meanwhile, defeated Alexei Popyrin and Christopher O'Connell en route to the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Brit was then forced to come from a set down to defeat former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini to successfully reach the semifinals of the 500-level event.

Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Lehecka and Draper are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two players split their two meetings last year at the Adelaide International and the Paris Masters.

Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jiri Lehecka +118 -1.5 (+250) Over 21.5 (-200) Jack Draper -150 +1.5 (-400) Under 21.5 (+135)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper prediction

Eighth seed Draper reacts after reaching SFs at Qatar Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Lehecka has been in phenomenal form this week, going by the weight of his groundstrokes from either wing. The Czech 23-year-old has also been supplementing his aggression from the baseline with net approaches, which is an approach that helped him down an in-form Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Draper is of the same mold as a player, with big groundstrokes and killer instincts. Moreover, him being left-handed generally gives him an advantage from the back of the court during long exchanges. The 23-year-old also has an impressive shot selection that allows him to come through in clutch moments during matches.

The keys to winning for both players will be to dominate with their forehand and keep a high first-serve percentage. Although Draper has the match-up edge, Lehecka has been on an inspired run in Doha this week and will be eager to vie for his second title this season (after winning the Brisbane International in January).

Pick: Lehecka in three sets.

