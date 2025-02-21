Qatar Open 2025 Semifinal: Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jiri Lehecka vs (8) Jack Draper
Date: February 21, 2025
Tournament: Qatar Open 2025
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $3,035,960
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper preview
Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka will take on eighth-seeded Jack Draper for a place in the final of the 2025 Qatar Open on Friday (February 21).
Lehecka has enjoyed a giant-killing run in Doha this week. The Czech defeated eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament before getting the better of Fabian Marozsan to book his place in the quarterfinals.
The World No. 25 then showed impressive resilience against top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight, overcoming a 4-2 deficit in the deciding set of his clash with the Spaniard to come through 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Draper, meanwhile, defeated Alexei Popyrin and Christopher O'Connell en route to the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Brit was then forced to come from a set down to defeat former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini to successfully reach the semifinals of the 500-level event.
Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper head-to-head
Lehecka and Draper are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two players split their two meetings last year at the Adelaide International and the Paris Masters.
Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Jiri Lehecka vs Jack Draper prediction
Lehecka has been in phenomenal form this week, going by the weight of his groundstrokes from either wing. The Czech 23-year-old has also been supplementing his aggression from the baseline with net approaches, which is an approach that helped him down an in-form Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
Draper is of the same mold as a player, with big groundstrokes and killer instincts. Moreover, him being left-handed generally gives him an advantage from the back of the court during long exchanges. The 23-year-old also has an impressive shot selection that allows him to come through in clutch moments during matches.
The keys to winning for both players will be to dominate with their forehand and keep a high first-serve percentage. Although Draper has the match-up edge, Lehecka has been on an inspired run in Doha this week and will be eager to vie for his second title this season (after winning the Brisbane International in January).
Pick: Lehecka in three sets.