Queen's Club 2023 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Alex de Minaur.

Date: June 25, 2023.

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, England

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Cinch Championships

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on seventh seed Alex de Minaur in the final of the Cinch Championships on Sunday.

Alcaraz had a rocky start to the ATP 500 event as he survived a scare against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). He then registered straight set wins over Jiri Lehecka and Grigor Dimitrov to book his place in the semifinals.

Here, the Spaniard was up against Sebastian Korda. Both players exchanged breaks at the start of the opening set before Alcaraz broke in the final game to win 6-3. The 20-year-old broke serve in the third game of the second set and this turned out to be decisive as he won 6-4 to book his place in the final.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, entered the Cinch Championships as the seventh seed and reached the quarterfinals thanks to straight-set wins over Andy Murray and Diego Schwartzman.

Here, the Aussie took on Adrian Mannarino and grinded out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win to set up a semifinal clash against second seed Holger Rune. De Minaur broke serve in the very first game of the match and made another break in the final game to win 6-3 and take the lead in the match.

Both players did well to hold their serve throughout the second set and a tiebreak would determine the outcome. De Minaur won 7-2 to reach his second final of the 2023 season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against De Minaur, having previously beaten him 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 in the semifinals of the 2022 Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-125) Alex de Minaur +270 +1.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the favorite to win but De Minaur should not be written off, especially after his recent win over Holger Rune.

The Spaniard served only two aces and had three double faults in his semifinal against Sebastian Korda but his first serve was quite effective, winning 31 out of 37 points. He also hit 20 winners compared to only five unforced errors. Alcaraz's solid groundstrokes and stamina will come in very handy and he can always mix his shots with well-disguised dropshots.

De Minaur won 35 out of 45 points in his first serve in his semifinal against Holger Rune and served three aces. He produced 23 winners while hitting only nine unforced errors.

The Aussie will look to counter Alcaraz's intensity with his solid defense. However, he can switch quickly to offense. His speed and on-court movement will also be crucial in dealing with the Spaniard's aggression.

De Minaur has produced some pretty good performances on grass throughout his young career but Alcaraz's quality might just see him scrape through and win his first grass-court singles title.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

