Queen's Club 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar, Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech | HSBC Championships

The second round will conclude on Day 4 (June 19) of the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club. Fourth seed Holger Rune rallied from a set down to beat Mackenzie McDonald 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round on Wednesday.

Rune will face veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard staged his own comeback to upset eighth seed Jakub Mensik in the previous round. He beat the reigning Miami Open champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Second seed Jack Draper and Brandon Nakashima are the other two players through to the last eight.

More players will aim to join them in the quarterfinals on Thursday. On that note, here are the predictions for all the singles matches set to take place on Day 4 of the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club:

#1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar

Alcaraz beat Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6 (4) in his Queen's Club opener. Munar advanced to the second round following Jordan Thompson's mid-match retirement, though the Spaniard had won the first set.

This will be the fourth career meeting between Alcaraz and Munar. All of their previous three matches were on clay. The 22-year-old lost the first match in this rivalry but has since won their next two encounters. He has also won the tournament both times after beating his countryman.

Munar's poor record on grass doesn't bode well for his chances. He has won a total of four main draw matches on the surface, while Alcaraz has 25 wins, including a couple of Wimbledon titles. The World No. 2 is the massive favorite to win this match considering their respective records on grass. The full preview for the match can be found here.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

#2. Jiri Lehecka vs Gabriel Diallo

Gabriel Diallo at the Libema Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lehecka upset fifth seed Alex de Minaur, a former runner-up at Queen's Club, in the first round. He scored a 6-4, 6-2 win and didn't even face a single break point throughout the contest. He also made the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart last week.

Diallo captured his maiden ATP title on the grass courts of the Libema Open a week ago. He continued his winning ways at Queen's Club, fighting past home hope Billy Harris 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the second round.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Diallo is starting to find his footing on the tour this year. He has momentum on his side right now, though Lehecka's performance in the previous round was exceptionally good. The Czech reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year. He's capable of playing well on grass and if he maintains his form from the previous round, then he can certainly snap the Canadian's winning streak.

Predicted winner: Jiri Lehecka

#3. Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech

Opelka began his run at Queen's Club with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli. He was also a semifinalist at last week's Libema Open. Rinderknech secured a main draw spot as a lucky loser. He made the most out of his second shot by taking out Ben Shelton in the first round, beating him 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Rinderknech leads Opelka 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at last year's Shanghai Masters in two competitive sets. However, the Frenchman has been far from consistent this year. He improved his record for the season to 6-15 following his win over Shelton. He's yet to win back-to-back matches this year.

Opelka has a 16-11 record this year. His big serve gives him a massive edge on grass, though a good returner can blunt this advantage. Rinderknech has won an average of 32 percent of return points this year, which could be enough to do the job, provided he also makes the American move all over the court. Court coverage isn't the latter's strong point and could prove to be his downfall. The full preview for the match can be found here.

Predicted winner: Arthur Rinderknech

#4. Corentin Moutet vs Jacob Fearnley

Corentin Moutet at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Moutet came through the qualifying rounds and saved a match point to beat third seed Taylor Fritz 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the first round of the HSBC Championships. The latter had just won the Boss Open in Stuttgart a few days ago, where the Frenchman lost to Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Fearnley's win over Alex Bolt didn't feature such theatrics. He comfortably beat his opponent 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round here. It marked his first win on grass this year after losing in the first round in Stuttgart last week.

Fearnley leads their rivalry 1-0. He beat Moutet at last year's Stockholm Open in straight sets. Both have a comparable win-loss record for the season. This is the Brit's first full season on the tour, while the Frenchman has been around for a while now.

Fearnley's lack of experience on grass makes him the underdog in this match-up. His win over Bolt marked his second career win on the surface. Moutet's 9-10 record on the surface isn't too impressive, though having played on grass for over half a decade should be enough of a headstart for him to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Corentin Moutet

